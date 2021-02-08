Timeline: The Disappearance of Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete

The disappearance of Chula Vista mom May "Maya" Millete has gripped San Diego County. Here's a look back at the key moments in her case as her family continues to search for answers.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

The CVPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Millete’s whereabouts can reach out to detectives at (619) 691-5139 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Disappearance of May 'Maya' Millete & The Search

Jan. 7, 2021

According to Chula Vista police, Maya Millete, 39, was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This was two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for Millete’s daughter’s birthday. The mother has three children, ages 4, 9 and 11.

Jan. 10, 2021

On Jan. 10, at around 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a missing person in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. That’s when investigators learned that Maya Millete had vanished three days prior. The search for the missing mom began.

For the next two weeks, Maya Millete's family, the community, and police searched for her.

Investigators described Maya Millete as 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Jan. 23, 2021

On Jan. 23, Foxx said investigators had served a search warrant at Maya Millete’s home. Foxx said the goal was to “obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.”

“The Chula Vista Police Department’s focus will continue to be locating May safe and in good health,” Foxx said on Jan. 23.

Police said Maya Millete’s family had been and continued to be cooperative in the search for the missing woman.

Feb. 4, 2021

Nearly a month into the search for Maya Millete, her family -- including her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told NBC 7 they continued to search for her day in, day out.

“We feel so helpless and also so desperate for answers,” Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told NBC 7 on Feb. 4.

The family had plastered posters of the missing mother all over Chula Vista. Searches continued along the hills near her home, near Mt. San Miguel Park.

We feel so helpless and also so desperate for answers. Maricris Drouaillet, sister of May "Maya" Millete

Maricris Drouaillet said detectives had told her that her sister’s husband, Larry Millete, had retained a lawyer and was no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Police have never named Larry Millete a suspect in the disappearance of his wife. Drouaillet told NBC 7 Larry Millete was the last person to see her sister.

In recent weeks, she said he had been distancing himself from his wife’s side of the family.

“We can’t imagine him doing anything to our sister,” Maricris Drouaillet said.

She said the situation has been hard on everyone.

NBC 7's Allison Ash spoke to the missing mother's sister about the case.

Feb. 5, 2021

Chula Vista police and Maya Millete’s family held a media briefing on Feb. 5, 2021, to make emotional pleas to the public to keep the search going and help bring the missing mom home.

Maricris Drouaillet spoke between sobs about the family's mission to find Maya Millete.

“I'm pleading: Anyone out there, please, anybody, somewhere, somehow might know where my sister's whereabouts is,” she pleaded. “Please, bring her home…her kids, they need their mom. Please, help us find my sister. Anyone out there, if you have any information at all, please help me, help us find my sister. And from the bottom of our hearts, please, we thank you, we thank you, and we thank you.”

At a news conference Friday morning, the sister and brother-in-law of May “Maya” Millete, a mother of three who has been missing since Jan. 7, made emotional pleas to the public for help with the case.

Please bring her home...her kids, they need their mom. Maricris Drouaillet, sister of May "Maya" Millete

CVPD Chief Roxanna Kennedy said detectives are working around the clock on Maya Millete’s case and details couldn’t be shared so as not to compromise the investigation.

The chief also said the Maya Millete case had hit a nerve with the department.

"I want you to know that I'm a mother," an emotional Kennedy said. “And my children are my world, and I know that May's children meant everything to her. And I want you to know that to hear that May missed her daughter's birthday hit home with many of our officers and our detectives here at this department that are also parents.”

Also on this day, right after the briefing, Maya Millete’s family held a “Find Maya” rally in Chula Vista. The group wanted to make sure there was no lag in the investigation and keep the interest high on the case.

Maricris Drouaillet said her sister and her husband had been "having marital issues" but nothing more than the “ups and downs” experienced by most couples/

“They break up, or, you know, they have arguments and they try to reconcile for the sake of the kids,” Maricris Drouaillet said.

Feb. 7, 2021

Maya Millete’s family spoke in-depth with NBC 7 about their heartache and the ongoing search for the missing mom.

“It’s unthinkable. It’s agonizing. Every day it’s just a terrible feeling,” said Richard Drouaillet, Millete’s brother-in-law said.

The search for a missing Chula Vista mother is intensifying. Maya Milette went missing exactly a month ago today. Tonight her family opening up to NBC 7's Amber Frias about their heartache and plea for help.

The woman's family said her abrupt disappearance and lack of communication is uncharacteristic of her. Maricris Drouaillet, deep in her heart, said she's still hoping for the best.

“I don’t want to lose that hope, that she’s still OK and that she’s still with us,” Maricris Drouaillet said. “I know that there’s a lot of possibilities and they can happen, but I want to think, still in my heart, that she’s still with us.”

I don't want to lose that hope, that she's still OK and that she's still with us. Maricris Drouaillet, sister of May "Maya" Millete

False Alarms

On Feb. 3, 2021, hikers found human remains on a trail in Santee. This prompted many questions to Chula Vista police and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department about the identity of those remains and if they were those of Maya Millete. Both agencies said they had no reason to believe the remains were those of the missing mother.

On Feb. 7, 2021, law enforcement officials found the body of a woman in Lake Murray in San Diego’s East County. The San Diego Police Department was handling that investigation.

NBC 7 reached out to Foxx with the CVPD to see if there were any links to Maya Millete’s case. Foxx said that based on initial reports, investigators did not think the body was that of Maya Millete.