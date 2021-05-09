Husband of Missing Chula Vista Mother Served With Temporary Gun Violence Restraining Order

The husband of the missing Chula Vista Mother, May "Maya" Millete was served a temporary Gun Violence Restraining Order days before police served a second search warrant for their home, NBC 7 has learned.

Larry Millete was served with the order on May 5, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department public records.

Maya Millete was reportedly last seen on January 7. Police have not named her husband as a suspect, and say he is no longer cooperating with their investigation.

A Gun Violence Restraining Order is a court order that prohibits the person from having in his or her custody or control, own or possess, or receive any firearms or ammunition while the order is in effect. The petitioner must convince the Judge that the person to be restrained poses a significant danger in the near future of:

causing personal injury to himself/herself, or another person by having: in his/her custody, or control, owning, purchasing, or receiving a firearm.



Police will come and remove the guns or the person can store them with a licensed gun dealer while the restraining order is in effect.

The order is set to expire on June 22. NBC 7 reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.

Maya Millete's sister told NBC 7 she is glad progress is being made in her sister's case and hopes answers to her disappearance are uncovered soon. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more.

On Friday, the CVPD served a second search warrant at the Chula Vista home of the missing mother of three. Law enforcement spent several hours searching the home and removing items for the investigation.

CVPD later told NBC 7 they are not commenting on the results of the search and that the status of the investigation has not changed.

CVPD is expected to provide an update, as part of their bi-weekly releases on May 19.

The criminal investigation into Millete's disappearance is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.