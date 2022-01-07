Podcast

LISTEN:'Vanished: The Maya Millete Story' Podcast Dives Into Case of Missing Chula Vista Mother

NBC 7 takes a deep dive into the case, in the new podcast series "Vanished: The Maya Millete Story"

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It has been a year since Chula Vista mother of three May "Maya" Millete was last seen by friends and family, launching an investigation into her whereabouts that has gripped the public.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, the anniversary of her disappearance, NBC 7 takes a deep dive into the case, in the new podcast series "Vanished: The Maya Millete Story," exclusively on NBC 7's "Today in San Diego" podcast.


Vanished can be found wherever you get your podcasts. Click here to subscribe

NBC 7 reporter Allison Ash and assignment editor Lindsay Hood have been following the investigation closely. They’ve spoken to police, family members and many others with close ties to the investigation over the past year.

In episode 1 of "Vanished," the team speaks with Billy Little, an attorney and private investigator, who was hired by Maya’s family to look into her disappearance.

Little started his investigation just a few days after Maya disappeared. Hear as he discusses what he saw inside the Millete home shortly after she vanished and what he observed about Maya's husband, Larry Millete -- who was arrested and charged with her murder nine months after Maya went missing.

Maya's body has still not been found and many questions remain.

