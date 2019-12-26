Entertainment
Janet Jackson Feb 10

Janet Jackson Plots San Diego Show

The multi-Grammy-winning legend celebrates the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation 1814” in 2020 with a new summer tour that rolls through San Diego in August.

Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us