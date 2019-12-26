Janet Jackson Plots San Diego Show
The multi-Grammy-winning legend celebrates the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation 1814” in 2020 with a new summer tour that rolls through San Diego in August.
Big Ticket Tours Announce San Diego Stops
Tour Tuesday: Live Nation just announced four huge shows for San Diego music fans.
SD County Fair Unveils 2020 Concert Lineup
Not all heroes wear capes: The San Diego County Fair has just announced its 2020 summer concert series lineup — and it doesn’t disappoint.
The 2019 SoundDiego Music Awards
The annual SoundDiego Music Awards return to recognize San Diego’s best of the best in 2019.
Win Tickets to ‘Holiday Hangover’ at House of Blues
Good news, music fans: We’re giving one lucky winner FOUR tickets to a ‘Holiday Hangover’ show of your choice at House of Blues San Diego.