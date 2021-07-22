CVPD Names Larry Millete Person of Interest in Disappearance of Wife, Maya Millete

More than six months after the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete, police have formally named her husband, Larry Millete, a person of interest in the case.

The declaration came at a hearing on Wednesday tied to a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) served at the Millete family home on May 7. Investigators were seen carrying what appeared to be long guns and boxes of ammunition away from the home.

"Due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be providing additional information at this time," CVPD said.

A gun-violence restraining order filed against Maya Millete's husband shows that Larry Millete had a cache of guns, some legal and some not

A Gun Violence Restraining Order is a court order that prohibits the person from having in his or her custody or control, own or possess, or receive any firearms or ammunition while the order is in effect. The petitioner must convince the Judge that the person to be restrained poses a significant danger in the near future of:

causing personal injury to himself/herself, or another person by having: in his/her custody, or control, owning, purchasing, or receiving a firearm.



Days after the GVRO was served, CVPD served a search warrant at the home on Paseo Los Gatos.

The goal of the search warrant was to obtain additional evidence and clues to Millete's current whereabouts, according to CVPD. Among the evidence taken from the property was the missing mother's car.

CVPD has been issuing near-regular bi-weekly updates on Maya Millete's case, but never, before July 22, named her husband as a person of interest or suspect.

Millete went missing Jan. 7, nearly six months ago, vanishing without a trace and leaving her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11 -- and husband behind. She was last seen by her family at her home at around 5 p.m., two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/videos/documents-show-firearms-at-center-of-cvpds-last-search-at-home-of-may-maya-millete/2600858/

The Case

Two days after Millete was last seen, her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, called Chula Vista police to report her sister is missing. Since that time, Maricris and her husband, Richard, have become the public face of the search for Millete.

Police have never named Larry as a suspect in the disappearance of his wife. Maricris told NBC 7 that Larry was the last person to see her sister. She also said detectives told her that Larry had retained a lawyer and was no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Since she went missing, Millete has not answered phone calls or text messages, according to investigators.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact CVPD detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.