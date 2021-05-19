Chula Vista Police Provide Update on Investigation into Chula Vista Mom's Disappearance

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) released their bi-weekly update on Wednesday on the investigation into a Chula Vista mom reported missing from her home since January.

May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7 by family members at her home located in East Chula Vista. Four months have now passed since she was last seen and the investigation is ongoing.

CVPD's updated investigative steps and efforts are the following:

Interviews with 59 individuals to include family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses.

Written 31 search warrants to include residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data. A search warrant served at Maya’s home on 01/23/2021. A search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on 04/01/2021. A search warrant served at Maya’s home on 05/07/2021. Gun violence restraining order (GVRO) served on 05/07/2021 to Larry Millete.

Reviewed over 75 tips on Maya’s possible location and reason for the disappearance. These tips have come from the local community and from around the country. Most recent tips have also included possible sightings of Maya in other states to include Arizona and an additional new tip from New Mexico.

Based on investigative leads, law enforcement has also conducted searches over the past week in the area of 500 Hunte Parkway in Chula Vista.

"Investigators continue to review multiple items of evidence and are going over thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding Maya," CVPD said in a release.

On May 18, investigators met privately with members of Maya's family to provide updates on the status of the investigation. CVPD could not share any details concerning the meeting due to the nature of the investigation.

In April, CVPD announced a formal partnership of a “multi-agency group” working on the case of the missing mother, which includes the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Maya worked as a civilian on a Navy base; her husband, Larry Millete, works at the (Balboa) Naval Medical Center in San Diego.

Maya was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This was two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Maya has three children, ages 4, 9, and 11.

Maya was reported missing by her sister.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet, 2 inches and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

A gun-violence restraining order filed against Maya Millete's husband shows that Larry Millete had a cache of guns, some legal and some not

"Even though months have passed since May was last seen, law enforcement officers investigating her disappearance remain committed to finding the reason behind her disappearance or bringing those responsible for her disappearance to justice," CVPD said in a release.

Family members of Maya along with volunteers continue to look for her on a weekly basis, CVPD said.

CVPD said they will continue to provide updates every two weeks until significant information or a break in the case occurs in the investigation.

The criminal investigation into Maya Millete's disappearance is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

