Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
According to researchers, 12,167 California seniors made trips to emergency rooms in 2019 with marijuana-related concerns.
-
Researchers Busy Assessing Coastal Erosion Following High Surf, Rain in San Diego CountyWith the recent rains and high surf, coastal erosion has been top of mind. Geologists have told NBC 7 recently that the oversaturation from those storms weakens coastal bluffs and cliffs, which can be...
-
On Friar Podcast: Predicting The Padres Prospects Who Can Help This Year With MadFriarsFor years, Padres fans really only had potential to hang their hats on. San Diego’s minor league system was regarded as one of the best in the game for a good while. Now, the big league club is ...
-
Migrants Can Now Use App to Request Asylum at US-Mexico Border
The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement.
-
Live Toucans Wrapped in Stockings Seized at Otay Mesa Port of EntryU.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two live toucans wrapped in stockings and hidden inside a purse from travelers attempting to smuggle them across the U.S.—Mexico border last month, a...