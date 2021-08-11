CVPD Provide Update Into Probe of May ‘Maya' Millete Disappearance

Investigators looking into the disappearance of May "Maya" Millete, the missing Chula Vista mother of three, conducted two new interviews during the past two weeks, according to Chula Vista police.

Millete went missing Jan. 7, vanishing without a trace and leaving her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11 -- and husband, Larry Millete behind. She was last seen by her family at her home at around 5 p.m., two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday.

The pipeline of tips on the case appears to be dwindling -- just three new ones shared with CVPD since July 28 were worthy of investigation, officials announced Wednesday in the department's bi-weekly update on the investigation. Law enforcement said that most "recent tips continue to include possible sightings of May in different areas of the country."

The most significant development in the past month, of course, occurred July 22, when investigators confirmed that Millete's husband, Larry, was named as a person of interest in the case.

The declaration came at a hearing on July 21 tied to a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) served at the Millete family home on May 7. Investigators were seen carrying what appeared to be long guns and boxes of ammunition away from the home.

Another area of the investigation that occupies the time of detectives and other members of law enforcement involved in the case is the writing of search warrants. The vast majority of search warrants connected to the case -- including the most recent ones -- are sealed, but police did say on Wednesday that they had written five new search warrants since July 28.

In all, investigators have interviewed 73 people regarding Millete's disappearance and followed up on 118 tips. Fifty-nine search warrants have been written covering "residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data," according to police.

Maricris Drouaillat, Maya's sister, and Drouaillat's husband Richard, said their lives have been a nightmare the mother of three went missing without a trace. As for Larry Millete being named a person of interest, “It’s not a surprise for us," they said.

Family members and loved ones have been gathering weekly for virtual prayer circles in Maya Millete's honor. They've also been organizing independent search parties at locations throughout the county, as well as fundraisers since her disappearance.

Since she went missing, Millete has not answered phone calls or text messages, according to investigators.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact CVPD detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.