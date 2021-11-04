May ‘Maya' Millete's Sister Petitions to Get Custody of Three Children

Maricris Drouaillet, the sister of missing Chula Vista mom May "Maya" Millete, has petitioned to get guardianship of Millete's three kids, NBC 7 has learned.

According to court documents obtained by NBC 7, Drouaillet is seeking both a temporary and ultimately permanent guardianship of the children, ages 5, 10, and 11, who currently reside with Larry Millete’s parents.

The filing comes after a judge ordered Larry Millete to not contact his children last month after violating a criminal protective order prohibiting him to contact them.

The judge wrapped up the hearing after declaring that Larry Millete's phone privileges were limited exclusively to speaking with his attorney because he “violated them blatantly and multiple times.”

In the court document, Drouaillet claims since Maya's disappearance on Jan. 7, Larry Millete has only allowed Maya's family to contact the children on one occasion, over the phone. And, that Larry and his parents have repeatedly refused to let the children communicate with them since then.

Drouaillet claims that Larry and his parents have failed and continued to fail to care and provide for the children's emotional health, safety, and welfare.

Drouaillet said in the court documents that she is able to provide the children with a stable and loving environment by providing them the help they need and will continue to support the children's relationship with Larry Millete and his parents.

"I believe that it will take a village to care for these children and to make up for the catastrophic loss of their mother," Drouaillet said. "While I will do all that I can help to bridge the gap with Larry's family, I question whether Larry's family is capable of providing the children with the sort of emotional, psychological help they need at this time, Thus my request for this guardianship."

Court Appearances By Larry Millete

Larry Millete, who is facing a murder charge in connection to the disappearance of his wife May “Maya” Millete, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment last month and prosecutors want to keep it that way. Additionally, the defendant was issued a criminal protective order preventing him from contacting the couple’s three young children, who are 5, 10 and 11 years old.

The defendant was arrested on Oct. 19 at his Chula Vista home for the murder of his wife, who has been missing since early January. He faces a second charge of illegal possession of an assault rifle.

At his initial court appearance, Larry pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say they want to keep Larry behind bars since they consider him a flight risk. They added that he poses a danger to his children and the community.

The Disappearance of May 'Maya' Millete

The disappearance of May “Maya” Millete has gripped San Diego County since she was last seen nine months ago.

Maya, 39, was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Maya has three children. Investigators said Maya has not answered phone calls or text messages since Jan. 7.

Family and friends said that after her disappearance, Maya’s car was still at her home, but phone calls went straight to her voicemail.

The Drouaillets were indefatigable in their efforts to locate Maya throughout 2021 and they continue to do so.

“We feel so helpless and also so desperate for answers,” Drouaillet told NBC 7 in February.