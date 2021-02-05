Police to Give Updates on Case of Missing Chula Vista Mom

The Chula Vista Police Department will share updates Friday morning on the case of a missing Chula Vista mother that has gripped the community for nearly a month. Where is she?

The CVPD confirmed police will hold a news briefing at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the investigation of the disappearance of May “Maya” Millete, a mother of three who has been missing since Jan. 7.

The woman’s family told NBC 7 yesterday they had planned to hold a peaceful rally at 11 a.m. Friday outside CVPD headquarters to push for answers in the case of their loved one.

The Disappearance of May 'Maya' Millete

Jan. 7, 2021

According to Chula Vista police, Millete, 39, was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This was two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for Millete’s daughter’s birthday.

Jan. 10, 2021

On Jan. 10, at around 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a missing person in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. That’s when investigators learned that Millete had vanished three days prior. The search for the missing mom began.

For the next two weeks, Millete's family, the community, and police searched for her.

Investigators described Millete as 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Jan. 23, 2021

On Jan. 23, CVPD Lt. Miriam Foxx said investigators had served a search warrant at Millete’s home. Foxx said the goal was to “obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.”

“The Chula Vista Police Department’s focus will continue to be locating May safe and in good health,” Foxx said on Jan. 23.

Police said Millete’s family had been and continued to be cooperative in the search for the missing woman.

'We Feel So Helpless and Also So Desperate For Answers'

Nearly a month into the search for Millete, her family wants answers.

They want to find her.

“We feel so helpless and also so desperate for answers,” Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told NBC 7 on Thursday.

Drouaillet said detectives had told her that her sister’s husband, Larry Millete, had retained a lawyer and was no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Police have never named Larry Millete a suspect in the disappearance of his wife.

Drouaillet told NBC 7 Larry Millete was the last person to see her sister.

In recent weeks, she said he had been distancing himself from his wife’s side of the family.

“We can’t imagine him doing anything to our sister,” Drouaillet said.

She said the situation has been hard on everyone.

The family has plastered posters of the missing mother all over Chula Vista.

Searches continue on the hills near her home, near Mt. San Miguel Park.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, hikers found human remains on a trail in Santee. This prompted many questions to Chula Vista police and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department about the identity of those remains and if they were those of Millete.

Both agencies said the have no reason to believe the remains are Millete’s.