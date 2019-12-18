Podcast

NBC 7 Launches ‘Today in San Diego’: A Daily Morning News Podcast

20208973 FsFin Today in SD Podcast

Subscribe to "Today in San Diego" on your favorite podcast network: iTunesGoogle PlaySpotify and Stitcher

Get caught up with the local news of the day every weekday morning with NBC 7's newest podcast, "Today in San Diego." 

In 5 minutes or less, you are in the know on the go. Updated by 5 a.m., it features news stories from Greg Bledsoe & Marianne Kushi and First Alert Weather from Sheena Parveen.

Local

Holiday Bowl 2 hours ago

Fans at Holiday Bowl to Do ‘Iowa Wave’ for Sick Children

OCEANSIDE 1 hour ago

Vietnamese Restaurant Owner Struck by Suspected Drunk Driver Minutes After Closing

Get Today in San Diego conveniently delivered to you each morning.

Subscribe on your favorite podcast network: iTunesGoogle PlaySpotify and Stitcher

NBC 7 news is Coverage You Count On from any platform.

This article tagged under:

Podcast
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us