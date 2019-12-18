NBC 7 Launches ‘Today in San Diego’: A Daily Morning News Podcast

Subscribe to "Today in San Diego" on your favorite podcast network: iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

Get caught up with the local news of the day every weekday morning with NBC 7's newest podcast, "Today in San Diego."

In 5 minutes or less, you are in the know on the go. Updated by 5 a.m., it features news stories from Greg Bledsoe & Marianne Kushi and First Alert Weather from Sheena Parveen.

Get Today in San Diego conveniently delivered to you each morning.

Subscribe on your favorite podcast network: iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

NBC 7 news is Coverage You Count On from any platform.