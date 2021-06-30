CVPD Writes New Search Warrants As Bleak Milestone Approaches in Maya Millete Case

Next week, it will be six months since anybody saw Chula Vista mother of three May "Maya" Millete.

Millete went missing Jan. 7, vanishing without a trace and leaving her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11 -- and husband, Larry Millete, behind. She was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m., two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday.

A gun-violence restraining order filed against Maya Millete's husband shows that Larry Millete had a cache of guns, some legal and some not

During the past several months, Chula Vista police have been releasing bi-weekly updates of sorts regarding their work, highlighting work done on the case, which they insist remains an active investigation.

In the past two week, CVPD said on Wednesday, they have conducted four new interviews, having spoken with 68 people in all -- friends, family members and other witnesses. Also, police officials said they had written a half-dozen new search warrants connected to the case and reviewed six news tips, out of nearly 100 they have received.

In their news release issued on Wednesday, though, police did not release any new information other than to update the figures.

The Case

Two days after Millete was last seen, her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, called Chula Vista police to report her sister is missing. Since that time, Maricris and her husband, Richard, have become the public face of the search for Millete.

Police have never named Larry as a suspect in the disappearance of his wife. Maricris told NBC 7 that Larry was the last person to see her sister. She also said detectives told her that Larry had retained a lawyer and was no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Since she went missing, Millete has not answered phone calls or text messages, according to investigators.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact CVPD detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.