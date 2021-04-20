Body Found Near Glorietta Bay Park in Coronado

A death investigation is underway in Coronado after a body was discovered late Monday night near Glorietta Bay Park, according to police.

Video from the scene showed more than a dozen law personnel investigating the area for more information.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Multiple agencies including the Coronado Police Department, Harbor Police and the San Diego County District Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene

Information on the deceased’s identity was not immediately released. Authorities have not stated what the cause of death is, neither.

The investigation is ongoing.