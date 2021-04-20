Coronado

Body Found Near Glorietta Bay Park in Coronado

The death investigation is ongoing

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities respond to a death investigation on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Coronado.
OnScene.TV

A death investigation is underway in Coronado after a body was discovered late Monday night near Glorietta Bay Park, according to police.

Video from the scene showed more than a dozen law personnel investigating the area for more information.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Multiple agencies including the Coronado Police Department, Harbor Police and the San Diego County District Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Center Opens

San Diego 7 hours ago

Gas Creeps Up to $4/Gallon in San Diego and Could Rise Higher

Information on the deceased’s identity was not immediately released. Authorities have not stated what the cause of death is, neither.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

CoronadoInvestigationdeath investigationglorietta bay park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us