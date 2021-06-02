Police Release Bi-Weekly Update on Investigation Into Missing Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) released their bi-weekly update on Wednesday on their investigation into a Chula Vista mom's disappearance.

It has now been five months since May "Maya" Millete was last seen by family members at her residence in east Chula Vista.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The CVPD said they continue their work with the multi-agency working group including the San Diego's District Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

CVPD's updated investigative steps and efforts are the following:

Interviews with 61 individuals to include family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses.

Written 42 search warrants to include residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data. A search warrant served at May’s home on 01/23/2021. A search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on 04/01/2021. A search warrant served again at May’s home on 05/07/2021. Gun violence restraining order (GVRO) served on 05/07/2021 to Larry Millete.

Police have also reviewed over 85 tips on May’s possible location and reason for the disappearance. These tips have come from the local community and from around the country. Most recent tips have included possible sightings of May in different areas of California, CVPD said.

Based on investigative leads, law enforcement has also conducted searches in the area of 500 Hunte Parkway in Chula Vista.

"Investigators continue to review multiple items of evidence and are going over thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding May," CVPD said in a release.

Investigators said they also continue to also work with members of May’s family and remain in frequent communication providing updates on the status of the investigation.

The CVPD said they liked to recognize the volunteer search efforts and the support from numerous community members assisting to locate May. Saying, over the past two weeks, family members of May along with volunteers have also focused search efforts in the area of 500 Hunte Parkway.

CVPD said they will continue to provide updates every two weeks until significant information or a break in the case occurs in the investigation.

Maya worked as a civilian on a Navy base; her husband, Larry Millete, works at the (Balboa) Naval Medical Center in San Diego.

NBC 7'S Allison Ash talked to people from strange places who are offering their help finding the missing Chula Vista mom.

Maya was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This was two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Maya has three children, ages 4, 9, and 11.

Maya was reported missing by her sister.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet, 2 inches and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

The CVPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Millete’s whereabouts can reach out to detectives at (619) 691-5139 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

You can read the timeline of Millete's case, so far, here.