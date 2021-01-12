Search Party Scheduled in Hopes of Locating Missing Chula Vista Woman

The family of a Chula Vista woman who has been missing for days is seeking the public’s help in locating their loved one.

Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen Thursday evening in her Chula Vista home near the San Miguel Ranch area, according to her loved ones. Family and friends said her car is still at her home and her phone has been going to voicemail since her disappearance.

Hospitals, jails and morgues have been contacted by the woman’s kin, but they said she has not been found at any of those locations.

Millete is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and also has freckles. Millete has a wrist tattoo, according to her loved ones.

Her relatives and family will be conducting a search party Wednesday in hopes of finding the missing woman. Volunteers and the woman’s kin will meet at 10 a.m. at the Mt. San Miguel Park’s basketball courts to begin their search party. They also plan to meet on Friday to conduct another search.

Chula Vista police said the department created a missing person case for Millete and have a detective working to find her.

Anyone who has seen Millete or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151 and refer to case number 21-00932. Millete’s family can also be contacted here and appreciate any tips the public can offer.