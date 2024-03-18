NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Accepting Applications for ‘NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS'

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that its competitive grant challenge, the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, returns in 2024 for its seventh year and will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible local nonprofits.

The nonprofits interested in applying for grants will need to apply under one of the three categories of the program, which include: Youth Education & Empowerment, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

Apply here now for the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants Program.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Application period is between March 19 and April 19. Winners will be announced later this year.

Those interested in knowing more about this year’s grant program can register here for an informational webinar on April 2 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices from underrepresented communities to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, NBC Local and Telemundo owned stations are committed to supporting a culture of inclusion whereby organizations encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Participating cities/regions and TV stations:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia

NBC 10 Boston and Telemundo Boston

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 Nueva York

NBC 10 Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 Filadelfia

NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20 San Diego

NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 Miami

NBC 4 Southern California and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles

NBC 4 Washington D.C. and Telemundo 44 Washington D.C.

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.localimpactgrants.com.

Follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.