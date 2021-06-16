CVPD Provides Update on Investigation into Missing Chula Vista Mom, May ‘Maya' Millete

Its been over five months since the disappearance of Chula Vista mom, May "Maya" Millete. The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) continues its investigation with the multi-agency working group and continues to provide bi-weekly updates.

New updates include CVPD interviewing three more individuals, two new search warrants issued, and reviewing eight new tips.

This is where the investigation stood, as of June 16:

Interviews with 64 individuals to include family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses.

Written 44 search warrants to include residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data. A search warrant served at May’s home on 01/23/2021. A search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on 04/01/2021. A search warrant served at May’s home on 05/07/2021. Gun violence restraining order (GVRO) served on 05/07/2021 to Larry Millete.

Reviewed over 93 tips on Maya’s possible location and reason for disappearance. These tips have come from the local community and from around the country. Most recent tips continue to include possible sightings of Maya in different areas of California.

Based on investigative leads, law enforcement has also conducted searches in the area of east Chula Vista to include 500 Hunte Parkway.

"Investigators continue to review multiple items of evidence and are going over thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding Maya," CVPD said in a release.

The CVPD said they liked to recognize the volunteer search efforts and the support from numerous community members assisting to locate Maya. Saying, over the past month, family members of Maya along with volunteers have also focused search efforts in the area near Maya's residence.

The CVPD said they will continue to provide updates every two weeks until significant information or a break in the case occurs in the investigation.

According to police, Maya was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This was two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Maya has three children, ages 4, 9, and 11. Investigators said Maya has not answered phone calls or text messages since Jan. 7.

Maya was reported missing by her sister.

At a news conference Friday morning, the sister and brother-in-law of May “Maya” Millete, a mother of three who has been missing since Jan. 7, made emotional pleas to the public for help with the case.

Maya worked as a civilian on a Navy base; her husband, Larry Millete, works at the (Balboa) Naval Medical Center in San Diego.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet, 2 inches and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

The CVPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Maya Millete’s whereabouts can reach out to detectives at (619) 691-5139 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

