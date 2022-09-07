NBC 7 San Diego NBC 7 is Coverage You Count On.

Through accurate, engaging and investigative storytelling, we provide information and context that helps viewers have a full understanding of what is happening across San Diego and in their neighborhoods. Working with Telemundo 20, we provide our audience what they need and want to get through the day better prepared, whether they speak Spanish or English. Our audience can count on dedication and consistent professionalism because NBC 7 is a trustworthy source for meaningful stories across all platforms.

Our Story

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 broadcast from Kearny Mesa, San Diego and are owned by NBCUniveral as part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations. NBC 7 first aired on Nov. 14, 1965, as the first independent television station KAAR on Channel 39 in San Diego. The station became NBC affiliate KNSD in 1988 and adopted the on-air brand "Channel 7/39." NBC acquired KNSD in 1996, making it the only network-owned station in San Diego.

NBC 7 provides more than 35 hours of local news and programming every week including exclusive news franchises NBC 7 Investigates, NBC 7 Responds, the only bilingual consumer investigative team in the county, and Down to Earth with Dagmar. Also, the station produces a local political show, Politically Speaking and local sports coverage through the NBC 7 SportsWrap team.

Where to Find NBC 7

NBC 7 is San Diego’s media leader delivering weather, news and information across the main broadcast channel, NBC7.com, the NBC 7 San Diego App, on multiple streaming platforms, in newsletters and social media.

On Air

Watch us on AT&T Uverse, Spectrum, and Cox on channel 7. Watch us over the air and on Direct TV on channel 39.

NBC 7 News Today from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC 7 News Midday at 11 a.m.

NBC 7 News at 4 p.m.

NBC 7 News at 5 p.m.

NBC 7 News at 6 p.m.

NBC 7 News at 11 p.m.

San Diegans can also watch other families in the NBC network. Find COZI TV over the air on 39.2 on Spectrum at 1245 and on Cox at 807. Find NBC LX over the air at 39.3, on COX at 104 and 1104 and on Spectrum at 1246.

Online

NBC7.com also provides viewers with 24/7 local, California and national news coverage. Visit the site for food, fun, and lifestyle features in The Scene, and a spotlight on local businesses in Ignite San Diego.

Our apps connect you with top local stories and weather, breaking news, live TV and award-winning investigative journalism and provide:

Exclusive live radar and weather alerts based on your location

Watch live newscasts, NBC shows and streaming content

Personalized news alerts on topics that matter most to you

Download the NBC 7 San Diego news app on Apple or Google Play.

Streaming

Get our app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV where you can:

Browse current news and top content from our station at your convenience

Get the most up-to-date weather forecasts for your location

App refreshes with new videos throughout the day

How to watch NBC San Diego on Roku's streaming platform.

Subscribe to NBC 7's daily and weekly newsletters to keep up to date with the latest stories directly to your inbox. For news junkies, sign up for NBC 7's thirce-daily news headlines newsletters and breaking news alerts. Sign up for The Scene newsletter for weekly local lifestyle content, including our weekend event guide. The SportsWrap team brings you a weekly round-up of top local sports news in their newsletter. Get weather updates, contests and more delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for all of NBC 7's newsletters here.

First Alert Weather

The First Alert Weather team is led by Morning Meteorologist Sheena Parveen and Evening Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap. With the power of the First Alert Doppler, a weather radar owned by the station, the team provides San Diego’s Most Accurate Forecast, a distinction certified by independent television weather forecast verification company Weatherate. Whether receiving weather updates on-air, customized forecasts on our NBC 7 apps, or in-depth reporting on weather-related stories, audiences count on the First Alert Weather team to stay informed and prepared.

Get First Alert Weather updates on the NBC 7 San Diego news app. Subscribe to push alerts for the latest weather updates.

NBC 7 in the Community

NBC 7 collaborates with many local non-profit organizations to give back to the community we live in and serve. From annual animal adoption and donation drive, Clear the Shelters, to military event Salute to Service, multiple food and school supply drives, and a yearly Project Innovation Grant Challenge providing funds for local non-profits. NBC 7 is dedicated to building relationships and partnerships in and for our communities.

The NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Street Team is dedicated to highlighting our San Diego communities and neighborhoods, local businesses and organizations. The Street Team drives our involvement in community events, outreach and education. From your local street fair to NBC 7 school supply and food drives, Clear the Shelters and Salute to Service, you’ll find the Street Team playing games for giveaways and interacting with our audience.

Meet NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 at our next events. Learn more here.

Leadership

Melissa "Missy" Crawford - President and General Manager

Greg Dawson - Vice President of News, NBC 7

Miguel Gaytan - Vice President of News, Telemundo 20

Chris Dolan – Vice President of Sales

Angela O’Brien – Vice President of Finance

Mike Fouch – Director of Technology

Katie Reid – Brand Director

Sage Pierce – Human Resources Manager

