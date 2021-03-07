Family Continues Search for May “Maya” Millete Two Months After Disappearance

It was cold and gloomy, yet dozens of supporters showed up at the Chula Vista Community Park to make sure Maya Milette's family didn't walk alone.

Sunday marks two months since the Chula Vista mother vanished from her home without a trace.

“Every day we wake up look at our messengers, look at our Facebook, hoping someone saw something, but it hasn't happened,” said Richard Drouaillet, Millet’s brother-in-law. “We have faith that it will be discovered soon."

Since then her family has dedicated their time to search for the 39-year-old woman.

“We wanted to have a prayer for her to give us the strength and guidance to help us,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Millet’s sister. “To continue the case, so that it doesn't become a cold case."

Among those who were present Sunday for the prayer and walk were family, friends, and even strangers who after hearing Maya's story were joining the cause.

“I’m here for justice for Maya,” said Leticia Sarabia, Chula Vista resident. “I want her to be found.”

Very few details have been released about the investigation into Maya's disappearance. A month and a half ago a search warrant was served at the home Maya shares with her husband Larry and their three kids.

No information has been released on that, but Maya's family says that soon can change.

“They did say they have the results of the search warrant to look at and they did say there's a lot to go through," said Maricris Drouaillet.

According to the police, Maya's husband is no longer cooperating with them on the investigation. The family says Larry Milette has also had little to no involvement in their search efforts.

The family plans to continue their search until they are finally able to bring their sister back home.

According to Chula Vista Police, there are no suspects identified in the case. This includes Maya's husband.