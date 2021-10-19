Watch Live: Missing Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete's Husband Arrested for Her Murder: CVPD

Larry Millete, the husband of May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three who has been missing since the start of the year, was taken into custody Tuesday for her killing, authorities said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Chula Vista Police Department is announcing the arrest of Larry Millete for the murder of his wife, May," Chula Vista Police said Tuesday in a news release.

Investigators have turned out en masse at the family home in the Eastlake neighborhood of Chula Vista. Both CVPD officers and FBI officials are taking part in what appears to be a search being conducted at the home.

The disappearance of May "Maya" Millete has gripped San Diego County since she was last seen nine months ago.

Police have said they are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the development. Both San Diego County district attorney Summer Stephan and Chula Vista police Roxana are among those expected to give statements and provide an update on the investigation.

Maya, 39, was last seen by her family at her home on Paseo Los Gatos at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, two days before the family was set to travel on a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Maya has three children, ages 4, 9, and 11. Investigators said Maya has not answered phone calls or text messages since Jan. 7.

Family and friends said that after her disappearance, Maya’s car was still at her home but phone calls went straight to her voicemail.

Since Maya's disappearance, there have been a series of searches in and around San Diego County, often led by Maya's sister Maricris Drouaillet, who, along with her husband, Richard, have been ceaseless in their efforts to locate Maya.

“We feel so helpless and also so desperate for answers,” Drouaillet told NBC 7 in February.

Also in February, Maricris said detectives told her that Larry Millete had retained a lawyer and was no longer cooperating with the investigation.

NBC 7 learned in May that Larry had been served a temporary gun-violence restraining order days before police served a second search warrant on the couple's home. He was served with the order on May 5, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department public records.

In July, CVPD named Larry as a person of interest in the case.

Larry Millete has always maintained that he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.