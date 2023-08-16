Back to school money-saving hacks for your kids
Lifestyle Expert Veena Crownholm joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis with some back-to-school hacks for making this traditionally expensive experience much easier.
Lifestyle Expert Veena Crownholm joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis with some back-to-school hacks for making this traditionally expensive experience much easier.
California Live’s Blanche Shaheen learns from Nurse Barb all of the items you may want to pack up for your student to prepare them for living in the dorms.
California Live’s Amber Pfister has a paws-itively fun day at the San Diego Humane Society meeting doggy Influencer, Super Scooty and learns how adopting a special needs dog can change your life.
Family therapist and author, Dr. Regine Muradian and relationship expert and therapist, Dr. Christie Kederian, join CA Live’s Jessica Vilchis to explain tell-tale signs on whether you or someone you know is in a toxic relationship and what to do about it.
Whether it’s on the beach or in your backyard, Celebrity Caterer Jennifer Naylor shows California Live’s Lisa Breckenridge exactly what you need to host your own New England-style seafood cookout.
California Live’s Blanche Shaheen meets up with Chef Fabrizio on a yacht in the San Francisco Bay to get the secret to making this show-stopping Italian dish with special ingredients.