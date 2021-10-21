Larry Millete Due in Court Following Arrest for Wife Maya's Murder

What to Know May "Maya" Millete was reported missing in early January 2021, the same weekend of a planned family trip to Big Bear.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said the mother of three was killed after contacting a divorce lawyer.

Her husband, Larry Millete, was named a person of interest in his wife's disappearance back in July.

Larry Millete is scheduled to appear in court for this first time Thursday following his arrest for the murder of his long-missing wife, May “Maya” Millete, Chula Vista police announced earlier this week.

Larry, 40, was arrested Tuesday after authorities accused him of killing the 39-year-old mother of his three children for seeking a divorce, according to San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan. His detainment followed nine months of countless search efforts from volunteers and a lengthy investigation from law enforcement personnel.

He remains held without bail.

On Tuesday, Stephan was joined by Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy, the department, several other law enforcement entities and Maya’s family to announce Larry’s arrest. He faces a murder charge and an illegal possession of an assault rifle charge, authorities announced.

The eight-page arrest warrant documented Larry’s increasingly desperate and erratic effort at keeping the couple’s crumbling marriage from falling apart, going as far as contacting what law enforcement described as “spell casters” for help.

“A review of Larry’s cell phone download, transactions, and other search warrant returns revealed that Larry sent hundreds of email communications to various companies which appear to sell ‘spells,’” the arrest warrant stated. It went on to state the defendant initially purchased spells to make Maya fall in love with him again and as the year progressed, he requested work to make her incapacitated or injured so she would be unable to leave.

Larry also expressed interest in hurting the man with whom Maya was having an affair, court documents state.

Although Maya’s remains have not been found, authorities said they were able to move forward with Larry’s arrest since their investigation “ultimately generated a variety of pieces of evidence that have become clear and overwhelming.”

“A missing body is circumstantial evidence that there was foul play, and that it was murder because someone who takes their own life cannot hide their own body,” Stephan said.

Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister, reported her missing on Jan. 9 after not hearing from her for a couple of days. The family was set to go on a planned trip to Big Bear in honor of Maya’s daughter’s birthday that same weekend.

Now, devastated family members are just hoping to find their loved one’s body to give her a proper burial.

“No matter what the outcome will be, our main goal is just to find our sister,” Maya’s brother JR Tabalanza told NBC 7. “Our sister’s out there still and we need to bring her home to her kids, her family.”

“This is still not the end,” Drouaillet said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We still have a long way to go. We’re still asking the public – please, help us bring my sister home. I want to see my sister.”

Larry is scheduled to appear in Chula Vista court Thursday afternoon.