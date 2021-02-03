Human Remains Found in Santee: SDSO

Human remains were discovered by a hiker Wednesday night on the outskirts of northern Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The discovery was reported near Summit Avenue and Summit Crest Drive just after 4 p.m., deputies said.

Deputy homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

The remains have not been identified, and a cause or manner of death have not been determined, according to the SDSO.

No other informaiton was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story