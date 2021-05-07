CVPD Serves Search Warrant at Home of May ‘Maya' Millete, Chula Vista Mother Missing Since January

The Chula Vista Police Department served another search warrant at the home of May "Maya" Millete, a mother who's been missing for four months to the day.

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead Friday as officers went in and out of the home on Paseo Los Gatos where Maya Millete was reportedly last seen on Jan. 7. Police have never named her husband as a suspect, and say he is no longer cooperating with their investigation.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's the second time police have searched the home, according to CVPD. Police were there looking for "signs of death," according to Billy Little Jr. with the Cold Case Foundation.

The department has been releasing bi-weekly updates on the case, including information about interviews and search warrants. On May 4, CVPD said they had conducted 23 search warrants involving "residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data."

The family claims the department hasn't been completely transparent with them, and staged a rally at department headquarters on May 4 criticizing the investigation.

"[They haven't told us where they've searched] that's why we say it's a one-way communication with the Police department. We don't want to step on each other's feet. If you search In one area, please let us know. That way we don't have to waste our time," Maya Millete's brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet told NBC 7.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to the sister and brother-in-law of Maya Millete about their growing frustrations with CVPD.

Investigators described Maya as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and freckles. Her family said she has a tattoo on her wrist.

Chula Vista police said last month that the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) were all working on the investigation.

Searches for Maya have been conducted by family, loved ones and even strangers who just want her found. The efforts have even expanded across county lines in the hopes that something will turn up to provide a clue to her whereabouts.

Maya's family said they created a website with information on how to support their efforts and any future searches, as well as blog updates from her loved ones.

May "Maya" Millete disappeared almost a month ago, right before she was supposed to go on a family trip and celebrate one of her daughter's birthdays, reports NBC 7's Jackie Crea.

The criminal investigation into Millete's disappearance is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at (619) 691-5139. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.