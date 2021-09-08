New Family Court Documents Filed by Husband of Missing Chula Vista Mom

Newly filed family court documents reveal a strain between Larry Millete and his in-laws. The court documents show a fight over the visitation rights of Millete's children.

Eight months ago May "Maya" Millete was reported missing, vanishing without a trace, leaving her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11 -- and husband, Larry behind. There have been dozens of volunteer search efforts and pressure from her family for answers.

The family court documents show a back and forth between May’s parents, Pablito and Noemi Tabalanza and Larry over visitation rights over Larry and May’s three children.

In the spring, Pablito and Noemi Tabalanza asked for visiting rights with their three grandchildren. Then on Sept. 2, Larry fired back in a nine-page declaration sharing several accusations as to why he does not want his in-laws visiting their grandchildren.

Claims Larry made include his concerns of the children going over their grandparent's home in Moreno Valley citing that the grandfather is a “heavy chain smoker.”

In the declaration, Larry wrote: "Her father also does not speak English very well and has never shown any interest with bonding with our children. Pablito even stated that he doesn’t care if our children ended up living in the streets in Tagalog.”

Larry also calls out the children’s uncle – Richard Drouaillat, saying his daughters are ”very uncomfortable around Richard because he is a drunk and often violent and loud.”

Larry also states in the declaration that Maya was going through some mental stress and health issues citing that she was dealing with depression.

"It's been eight months and it's been eight agonizing months looking for her," said Maricris Drouaillat, May's sister.

Maricris Drouaillat told NBC 7 they are advised not to give comments about the family court issues. However, she did share her feeling as it’s been eight months since her sister's disappearance.

"We need to keep on doing what we need to do until we bring May home, that's the goal," said Mariciris. "We need to keep on our focus on bringing my sister home."

In late July, investigators confirmed Larry was named as a person of interest in the case.

NBC 7 reached out to Larry and he said he prefers not to comment at this time.

A Gun Violence Restraining Order was served at the Millete family home on May 7. That’s when investigators were seen carrying what appeared to be guns and boxes of ammunition away from the home.