May Maya Millete

New Family Court Documents Filed by Husband of Missing Chula Vista Mom

May "Maya" Millete was reported missing since Jan. 7, vanishing without a trace and leaving her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11 -- and husband, Larry Millete behind

By Melissa Adan

Joe Little

Newly filed family court documents reveal a strain between Larry Millete and his in-laws. The court documents show a fight over the visitation rights of Millete's children.

Eight months ago May "Maya" Millete was reported missing, vanishing without a trace, leaving her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11 -- and husband, Larry behind. There have been dozens of volunteer search efforts and pressure from her family for answers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The family court documents show a back and forth between May’s parents, Pablito and Noemi Tabalanza and Larry over visitation rights over Larry and May’s three children.

Timeline: The Disappearance of Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya’ Millete

In the spring, Pablito and Noemi Tabalanza asked for visiting rights with their three grandchildren. Then on Sept. 2, Larry fired back in a nine-page declaration sharing several accusations as to why he does not want his in-laws visiting their grandchildren.

Claims Larry made include his concerns of the children going over their grandparent's home in Moreno Valley citing that the grandfather is a “heavy chain smoker.”

Local

San Diego County Sep 7

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 814 More COVID-19 Cases, Plus Resurgence of Cases Among UC San Diego Health Employees

fire 3 mins ago

Children Injured in Serra Mesa Garage Fire Expected to Survive: SDPD

In the declaration, Larry wrote: "Her father also does not speak English very well and has never shown any interest with bonding with our children. Pablito even stated that he doesn’t care if our children ended up living in the streets in Tagalog.”

Larry also calls out the children’s uncle – Richard Drouaillat, saying his daughters are ”very uncomfortable around Richard because he is a drunk and often violent and loud.”

Larry also states in the declaration that Maya was going through some mental stress and health issues citing that she was dealing with depression.

"It's been eight months and it's been eight agonizing months looking for her," said Maricris Drouaillat, May's sister.

Maricris Drouaillat told NBC 7 they are advised not to give comments about the family court issues. However, she did share her feeling as it’s been eight months since her sister's disappearance.

We need to keep on doing what we need to do until we bring May home, that's the goal," said Mariciris. "We need to keep on our focus on bringing my sister home.

Maricris Drouaillet, sister of May "Maya" Millete

"We need to keep on doing what we need to do until we bring May home, that's the goal," said Mariciris. "We need to keep on our focus on bringing my sister home."

In late July, investigators confirmed Larry was named as a person of interest in the case.

NBC 7 reached out to Larry and he said he prefers not to comment at this time.

A Gun Violence Restraining Order was served at the Millete family home on May 7. That’s when investigators were seen carrying what appeared to be guns and boxes of ammunition away from the home.

This article tagged under:

May Maya MilleteChula Vista Police Departmentmissing personMissing Chula Vista Mom
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us