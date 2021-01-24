Chula Vista

Search Warrant Served at Home of Missing Chula Vista Mom

Police say the Millete family has been and continues to be cooperative and the investigation is ongoing

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

Joe Little

The Chula Vista Police Department served a search warrant Saturday at the home of a Chula Vista mom who disappeared at the beginning of the month.

May "Maya" Millete was last seen on January 7, two days before a planned family trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. May has not been heard of or seen since.

On Saturday, CVPD continued investigating the case by serving a search warrant at her home in Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

"The goal of the warrant was to obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts. The Chula Vista Police Department's focus will continue to be locating May safe and in good health," CVPD said in a statement.

Police say the Millete family has been and continues to be cooperative and the investigation is ongoing.

Millete, a mother of three, is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and also has freckles. Millete has a wrist tattoo, according to her loved ones.

If anyone has any information, contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.

Millete’s family can also be contacted here and appreciate any tips the public can offer.

Community members in Chula Vista conducted a search party in hopes of locating missing woman Maya "May" Millete.

