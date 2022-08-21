Search Party to Be Held for Longtime Missing Mother Maya Millete

The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete is holding another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one.

It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Although police believe she is no longer alive, Maya’s body has not been recovered.

“It’s been a nightmare. It’s a rollercoaster feeling,” Maya’s sister and longtime advocate, Maricris Drouaillet, said in May during a celebration for the missing woman’s 41st birthday. “The thought of not knowing where she is…where she’s at…is really unbearable pain.”

The public is invited to participate in Sunday’s search party, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to call or text (909) 741-MAYA or email teammayasearch@gmail.com for the location.