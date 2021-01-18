Chula Vista Mother of Three Still Missing

Chula Vista police are concerned about a 39-year-old mother of three who disappeared just two days before her daughter’s 11th birthday party.

“We’re not going to give up and [we'll do] whatever it takes to find May,” said Maya Millete’s brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet.

Millete was last seen Jan 7, two days before a planned family trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said Maya wouldn’t miss that.

“That’s a big no," Drouaillet told NBC 7. "She’s not that type of person.”

Family joined friends and neighbors in a search of the nearby hiking trails last week. Chula Vista police said they are actively investigating and that the family is cooperating, including Maya’s husband, Larry.

Maricris and Richard Drouaillet spoke to NBC 7 at a park near Millete’s home.

“Maya has a big heart,” Maricris said. “Fun-loving person. She loves her kids. She loves her family.”

“She’s a happy-go-getter when she wants to,” Richard said. “She was a joker. You could joke with her all night long.”

The family of a missing @thinkchulavista mother of three isn't giving up hope. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/lVmGylCiFj — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) January 18, 2021

Neither could explain or would venture a guess about Millete’s disappearance.

“She loves her kids," explained Maricris. "That’s her life,”

“It’s so difficult now that we’re missing her,” continued Richard. “She was a big, important piece of the family.”

“Missing” posters dot the Eastlake community of Chula Vista. They describe Millete as a 39-year-old woman, five-feet two inches and 105 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, freckles and a tattoo on her wrist.

“We are scared but still giving that small hope that she’s still with us,” concluded Maricris.