What to Know About Coronavirus in San Diego County

Patients in the County

A San Diego County resident who recently traveled overseas is the region's first and only COVID-19 patient. She tested "presumptive positive" with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) March 9 and is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

The patient had contact with one person in her home and that person is under self-quarantine, but there was no suspected contact with the general public, according to Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch.

Quarantine Operations

Passengers from a coronavirus-ridden cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland were flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar March to complete a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine.

Anyone quarantined at the base who tests positive for the virus will be removed from the base, but only those requiring hospitalization will be isolated at a hospital. The county is still looking for off-base facilities to house others who test positive but do not need hospital services.

School Districts

San Diego Unified School District

The Board of Education for the second-largest school district in California authorized an emergency resolution March 10 to give decision-making power to the San Diego Unified School District superintendent in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution gives the district superintendent power to make decisions to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, like relocating students and staff or determining alternative educational programs, for example.

Colleges and Universities

San Diego State University

Most courses will be moved online starting April 6 through the spring semester.

Spring and summer study abroad programs have been suspended.

Fans prohibited from all sporting events, effective March 11.

See SDSU's coronavirus update page for more.

UC San Diego

Most courses will be moved online to start the spring quarter.

NCAA Divivion II Men's Basketball West Regional games, and school-sponsored athletic events will be held without fans.

See UC San Diego's coronavirus update page for more.

Point Loma Nazarene University

No classes or chapel gatherings for week of March 16-20, classes move online starting March 23 until further notice.

See PLNU's coronavirus update page for more.

University of San Diego

USD will make a decision regarding classes by March 23.

Liturgies are continuing as scheduled, university-related international travel is prohibited.

See USD's coronavirus update page for more.

Southwestern College

All in-person classes will be moved online March 16-20, but will resume March 30 at the conclusion of spring break.

San Diego Padres

The Padres March 26 home opener at Petco Park is expected to be played in front of fans

Impacted Events

The Experimental Biology convention, scheduled April 4-7 at the downtown convention center, has been canceled.

Attendance for the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition, March 8-12 at the convention center, has been cut from 15,500 to 8,000.

Impacted Businesses