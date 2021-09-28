Public Invited to Submit Comments on SDUSD's Vaccine Mandate Proposal Ahead of Vote

San Diego Unified School District board members will consider on Tuesday a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all eligible employees and students, and the public will have the opportunity to submit comments to express their thoughts on the matter.

SDUSD will vote on a proposal to require all eligible staff, employees, contractors, partners and students to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 20, with a phased approach for students of different age groups to follow the suggested mandate.

Under the proposal, employees would be required to have received one Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 20. The mandate would “be a condition of employment and a requirement for contracted services.”

As for students, the district’s suggested phased approach would be as followed:

Stage 1: Students age 16 and older would be required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 20 to participate in in-person learning and extracurricular activities. Otherwise, they can enroll to learn virtually;

Stage 2: Students age 12 and older would be required to be fully vaccinated at an undetermined date, depending on the FDA’s full approval;

Stage 3: Students age 5 and older would be required to be fully vaccinated at an undetermined date, depending on the FDA’s full approval.

The district said it is proposing a vaccine mandate to “ensure the highest-quality instruction in the safest environment possible for all students and employees,” it said in a slideshow on the matter. The proposal would allow for medical exemptions from the mandate, but not religious ones.

“Parents right now are sending their students to school want to know we’re doing everything that we can to keep those students safe and we know vaccines are the most effective strategy to prevent the spread of COVID,” SDUSD Board President Richard Barrera said. “Both parents and staff -- the overwhelming majority that we hear from -- are saying this is the right step to take.”

However, not everyone is happy about the possibility of a mandate.

A group of San Diegans against the proposal who call themselves “Let Them Choose” has been vocal about their concerns and opposition of the mandate.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held via Zoom, but the public is still invited to submit public comment to voice their opinion on the proposal. Residents can submit a comment online, call the Board Services Office at (619) 725-5550, or turn in a “Public Testimony Request Form” to the Board Action Officer before the meeting begins.

All comments and requests must be submitted by 1 p.m. Tuesday. Anything submitted after the deadline will carry over to the district’s Oct. 12 meeting.