Watch LIVE: Fire on Oceanside Pier creates massive smoke plume

Firefighters were called out Thursday afternoon to battle a blaze at the far end of the Oceanside Pier.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m., officials said.

A massive plume of smoke has filled the sky, and there are two fire-fighting boats on scene shooting water cannons at the structure at the end of the pier. A lone pickup truck, possibly a lifeguard vehicle, sits at the foot of pier, with a long fire hose, possibly two, running the length of the pier. It appears that a pair of other vehicles are at the far end, flashers lit up.

Although smoke is obscuring the scene, it appears that the fire may be in the building at the end of the pier, which was once the site of the Ruby's Restaurant. As SkyRanger 7 arrived overhead, smoke was blowing onshore the entire length of the structure.

"The Oceanside Fire Department is currently engaged in fighting a fire on the Oceanside Pier," OFD tweeted out at 3:14 p.m. "We are asking all citizens to please stay away from the immediate area."

At 4 o'clock, a third sea vessel had joined the fight, but smoke continued to pour all sides of the two-story building as well as beneath the pier. Over at the coast, people had started to congregate to watch the conflagration, with some posing for selfies with the historic structure aflame behind them.

Last year, the city of Oceanside spent $5.5 million to upgrade aging pipes and electrical systems on the pier, which is 1,954 feet long. The wooden structure was first built in 1888 but was destroyed twice in its lifetime, once in 1890 by rough seas and again in 1902.

Thursday's fire is not the first building fire on the site: In 1976 "a fire broke out in the Pier Fish Market, located halfway out on the pier and in December the Pier Cafe was completely destroyed by fire," according to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce.

The current pier was built in 1987.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news — Ed.