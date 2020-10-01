September 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Brings Life in the Red Tier for San Diego County, Outbreaks at SDSU

As the summer ended and fall began, the coronavirus pandemic continued in San Diego County. Locals learned to live life in the "Red Tier," while COVID-19 outbreaks at San Diego State University drove up the case count, getting us close to crossing into the dreaded "Purple Tier."

Here's a recap of what happened in San Diego during the pandemic in September 2020.

COVID-19 Patients in San Diego County

As of Sept. 29, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) officials confirmed there have been 46,985 total positive COVID-19 cases and 781 deaths since Feb. 14, 2020.

Second Half of September

Sept. 30

Cases, Deaths, Outbreaks: County health officials reported 195 new COVID-19 cases out of 10,709 tests reported for a 2% positive rate. The new number of cases pushes the total to 47,180. Two new deaths were reported bringing the total 783.

The county confirmed 14 community outbreaks on Wednesday. In the past seven days, 34 community outbreaks were reported. One outbreak was reported at a gym, seven reported in a business setting, five reported in a restaurant, and one reported in a food processing setting.

School Testing: With schools reopening the county of San Diego wants to make sure that testing is available to both students and school staff.

Four walk-in COVID-19 testing sites will be opened dedicated to school personnel only. The tests will be free and no appointment will be required. The first two testing sites will be opened on Oct. 1 in Chula Vista and San Diego. More information will be released on locations.

Effective Oct. 1, all children in grades K-12 can be tested at a county-coordinated testing site. Visit 211sandiego.org or call 211. Parental consent will be required for children under the age of 12.

County Parks: “We are opening up more than 100 county playgrounds today,” said San Diego County Supervisor, Greg Cox. County parks have reopened with guidelines in place.

Sept. 29

State Metrics: California health officials released weekly data on Sept. 29 (this comes out every Tuesday), which would determine where San Diego County would fall under the state's reopening blueprint. Once again, San Diego County remained in Tier 2, or the Red "substantial" Tier.

The state uses the county's case per 100,000 residents and positivity rate to determine how the coronavirus is spreading among the population. The county can fall under one of four tiers, with Tier 1 or the Purple "widespread" Tier, being the most restrictive.

San Diego County's adjusted case rate on Sept. 29 was 6.7 per 100,000 residents, just under the 7.0 that would push the county into the more restrictive purple tier.

The county's positivity rate was 3.5, which does qualify the county for the less restrictive Tier 2, or the Orange "moderate" Tier. However, although the positivity rate is in Tier 2, because the case rate remains in Tier 3, San Diego County landed on the more restrictive tier (per the state's rules, the more restrictive tier wins).

The case rate would have to fall to below 3.9 for two consecutive weeks for San Diego County to move into Tier 2. The next round of data will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Cases, Deaths, Outbreaks: There were 251 new cases reported for a total of 46,985. That's out of 8,997 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. Three of those were connected to San Diego State University.

Five more people died from COVID-19 in San Diego County, including three men and two women. The youngest person was in their late 20s. Four had underlying medical conditions.

There were three new community outbreaks reported for a total of 20 in the last 7 days. This remains the only trigger still activated of the county's personal monitoring metrics.

Testing: The county will increase its number of testing sites to 41, allowing the county to conduct about 30,000 tests a week. The tests will be administered by public health nurses through a contract with Helix.

In its expanded testing, the county will also provide four locations where county school employees can be tested in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education. Testing of teachers and staff is recommended by the state for schools preparing to reopen for in-person instruction.

The county also now recommends that anyone in an at-risk category should be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they are showing symptoms.

Many County sites no longer require an appointment, but others do. To make an appointment, visit www.211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1. You can view the testing sites by day here.

Sept. 28

Cases, Deaths: County health officials confirmed 124 new COVID-19 cases out of 6,010 tests, a single-day positive rate of 2%. The total stood at 46,734 cases. No new deaths were reported, keeping that total at 776.

Community Outbreaks: One new community outbreak was reported. In the past seven days, 18 community outbreaks have been confirmed, which is above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

State Metrics: San Diego’s state-calculated, unadjusted case rate as of Tuesday, Sept. 22 is 6.8, meaning the county will stay in Tier 2 (red/substantial) for at least two more weeks. The testing positivity percentage was 4%.

Sept. 27

Cases, Deaths: County health officials confirmed 279 new COVID-19 cases in San Diego County on Sept. 26 out of 8,550 tests, for a positive rate of 3%. These cases brought the total to 46,610 cases. One new death was reported bringing the total count to 776.

SDSU Cases: Eight of the 276 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 1,030 confirmed cases at SDSU and 42 probable cases.

Community Outbreaks: One new community outbreak was confirmed on Sept. 26 in a business. In the past seven days, 18 community outbreaks were confirmed The number of community outbreaks remained above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 26

Cases, Deaths: Officials confirmed 330 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,914 tests for a positive rate of 3%. The total number of cases was now at 46,331. No additional deaths were reported, with that total holding at 775.

SDSU Cases: 16 of the 330 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 1,022 confirmed cases at SDSU and 42 probable cases.

Community Outbreaks: Five new community outbreaks were confirmed; Three in a business setting, one in a restaurant/bar and one in a government setting. In the past seven days, 18 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 25

Cases, Deaths: County health officials reported 405 new cases out of 7,713 tests, for a positive rate of 5%. The region's total was now at 46,001. Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported bringing the total to 775. Two men died on Sept. 23; they were in their mid-50s and late-80s and both had underlying medical conditions.

SDSU Cases: Nine of the 405 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 913 confirmed cases at SDSU and 40 probable cases.

Community Outbreaks: Three new community outbreaks were reported. Both were reported in a government setting. In the past seven days, 16 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 24

Cases, Deaths: County health officials reported 171 new COVID-19 cases out of 13,609 tests reported to the county on Sept. 23. The region's total was now at 45,596. Six new deaths were reported bringing the total to 773. Three men and three women died, ranging in age from mid-50s to early-90s. All but one had an underlying medical condition.

SDSU Cases: 20 of the 171 new cases are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 893 confirmed cases at SDSU and 40 probable cases.

Community Outbreaks: Seven new community outbreaks were reported. Two in restaurant settings, two in a restaurant/bar setting, two in business settings and one in a faith-based setting.

Sept. 23

Cases, Deaths: Officials said 278 new cases were confirmed, for a total of 45,425 since the pandemic reached San Diego County 6+ months ago. Two new deaths were reported bringing that total to 767.

County Director of Epidemiology Dr. Eric McDonald said COVID-19 is the sixth leading cause of death in San Diego, and said he won't be surprised if becomes top 4 by the end of the year.

While the county is moving in the right direction, it still has a long way to go to reach the orange tier, reports NBC 7's Priya Sridhar.

Community Outbreaks: No new community outbreaks were reported but there had been, at this point, 13 identified over the last seven days representing 73 cases.

SDSU Cases: Nineteen of the 278 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday involve SDSU students, according to the county. The total of confirmed cases connected to the student population is 893.

Sept. 22

Cases, Deaths: Officials said 222 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, for a total of 45,147. Five new deaths were reported bringing the total to 765.

State Metrics: San Diego’s state-calculated, unadjusted case rate as of Sept. 22 was 6.8, meaning the county squeaked by, staying in Tier 2 (red/substantial) for at least two more weeks. The testing positivity percentage was 4%.

Sept. 21

Cases, Deaths: Officials said 348 new cases were confirmed, for a total of 44,925. No new deaths were reported; the total remained at 760.

State Metrics: San Diego’s state-calculated, unadjusted case rate was 7.9. The testing positivity percentage was 4.5%. New numbers were expected to be released on Sept. 22 and, if the county landed a case rate higher than 7.0, it would be moved into the purple tier and more state-imposed restrictions could be implemented on recently opened businesses.

Community Outbreaks: One new community outbreak was confirmed in a restaurant on Sept. 20. In the past seven days (Sept. 14 through Sept. 20), 22 community outbreaks were confirmed.

SDSU Cases: Of the 348 new cases, 26 were connected to San Diego State University. The total number of SDSU student cases is 880.

Sept. 20

Cases, Deaths: The region reported 284 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,097 tests, for a 3% positive rate. With this added to the tally, the total number of positive cases reported in the county since mid-February was 44,577. No new deaths were reported on this day, leaving the death toll at 760.

Community Outbreaks: One additional community outbreak was reported at a grocery business, according to the county. In the past seven days, there had been a total of 21 community outbreaks confirmed, which is above the trigger of seven or more in a week.

SDSU Cases: Out of the 284 COVID-19 cases that were reported to the county, 49 of those were connected to San Diego State University. The university said as of Aug. 24, it was made aware of 819 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 probable cases in the student population, for a new total of 851 cases.

Sept. 19

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County Health officials reported 286 new COVID-19 cases out of a batch of 9,263 tests, for a 3% positive rate. The region's total number of cases is now at 44,293. Three new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 760. Two men and one woman died, their ages ranged from the late 40s to the late 70s. Two had underlying medical conditions, one did not.

SDSU Cases: 17 of the 286 new COVID-19 cases are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 770 confirmed cases and 32 probable cases among students since the fall semester started on Aug. 24.

Community Outbreaks: Three new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 18: Two in a restuarant/bar setting and one in a residence. In the past seven days, 25 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remained above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 18

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County health officials reported 388 new COVID-19 cases out of a batch of 10,235 tests, for a positive rate of 4%. The region's total number of cases was 44,007. Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported bringing the total to 757.

SDSU Cases: 32 of the 388 new COVID-19 cases are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 753 confirmed cases and 32 probable cases among students since the fall semester started on Aug. 24.

Community Outbreaks: Three new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 17: One in a business, one is a resturant/bar setting, and one in a grocery setting. In the past seven days, 22 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community setting outbreaks remained above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept.17

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County health officials reported 174 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,495 tests for a 2% positive rate. The region's total of cases was now 43,619. Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported bringing the total to 754. Four men and two men died between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15. Their ages ranged from the early 60s to the mid-90s, and all had underlying medical conditions.

SDSU Cases: 17 of the 174 new cases reported on Sept. 17 are connected to San Diego State University. SDSU is aware of 721 confirmed cases among students and 28 probable cases.

Community Outbreaks: Six new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 16. Two were in business settings, one in a restaurant, one in a food processing setting, one in a residence and one in a grocery setting. In the past seven days, 20 community outbreaks had been confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remained above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 16

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County reported 264 new coronavirus cases (3%) among a batch of 8,644 tests, bringing the region's total to 43,445. The county's 7-day testing average as of Sept. 16 was 7,838 tests per day, and the 7-day daily positivity rate was 4.4% County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County was closing in on 1 million reported tests. Six new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 748.

SDSU Cases: 37 of the newest coronavirus cases involved SDSU students living on and off-campus, with the majority of those 37 involving students living "within blocks of the university," County Director of Epidemiology Dr. Eric McDonald said. The university's positive case total stood at 722.

State Metrics: County officials said on Sept. 16 they would petition the state to exclude SDSU's caseload when determining San Diego County's case rate (7-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 county residents) in an effort to keep it under 7 and stave off a demotion to the most restrictive tier (Tier 1/Purple/Widespread) of California's reopening schedule.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten has said the county's case rate would be safely in the 4 to 7 red tier (tier 2/Substantial) range if it weren't for the surge in cases coming from SDSU.

"We're not asking for preferential treatment, but we are asking for consideration of the situation," Dr. Wooten said.

"You can't isolate as if it's on an island, a campus community that is part of a larger community, so the answer is 'No,'" Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, referring to special exemption requests.

Board of Supervisors President Greg Cox said he was preparing to double down on the request via a letter to the governor, and Supervisor Kristin Gaspar said the board would keep pushing for the exemption until Sept. 22, when the state was set to assess the county's updated case metrics and assign the county to the appropriate tier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly explain why the state will not approve San Diego County's request to remove SDSU's COVID-19 cases from the county's case rate.

Community Outbreaks: Five new community outbreaks were reported; one traced back to grocery/retail, two at businesses, one at a faith-based organization and one in a residence. There had been 17 outbreaks identified in the last week, which was more than double the threshold of seven in seven days.

First Half of September 2020

Sept. 15

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County reported 294 new COVID-19 cases out of a batch of 5,696 test, or 4.9%. With this stat, the total number of positive cases in the region rose to 43,181.

Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the death toll to 742 (a previously reported decedent thought to be a San Diego County resident was found to be a resident of another California county). The latest deaths included six men and three women whose ages ranged from their early 50s to mid-90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

On this day, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate more than $18 million in grants to nearly 2,800 small businesses by the end of the month. They also shot down Supervisor Jim Desmond's proposal to give individual businesses the option to ignore state-issued closures and capacity restrictions.

SDSU Cases: 23 of the newest cases reported are among students at San Diego State University. The total there, which includes students living on and off-campus, stood at 667. The university announced it was requiring student testing, with exception to some groups.

One SDSU student told NBC 7 they were disappointed with the university's handling of its virus cases.

Dr. Mark Ghaly discusses the possible reasons for a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in San Diego.

Community Outbreaks: Four new community outbreaks were reported, bringing the county's 7-day total to 15 which is more than double the threshold of seven in a week's time.

State Metrics: San Diego's case rate of 7.9 will push the county into the state's most restrictive tier (Tier 1/Purple/Widespread) if it holds up for another week. County Public Health Official Dr. Wilma Wooten said the case rate would safely fall in Tier 2 (Red/Substantial) range if SDSU's cluster were excluded from the rest of the county's case data.

Under the Purple Tier, all newly reopened indoor operations would be forced to close again, except for barbershops and hair salons. Indoor retail and shopping centers may also remain open but their capacity would be limited to 25%, with food courts closing down again.

Sept. 14

Cases, Deaths: As of Sept. 13, San Diego State University reported 627 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, a surge that led it to pause in-person instruction two weeks ago.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Sept. 13. The region’s total remains at 734.

On this day, the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy opened a free, no-appointment coronavirus testing center. And, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march forward without crowds.

Community Outbreaks: No new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 13. In the past seven days (Sept. 7 through Sept. 13), 14 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days. No deaths were reported on Sept. 13.

Sept. 13

Cases, Deaths: Local officials confirmed 265 new COVID-19 cases out of 8,281 tests were reported for a 3% positive rate. The total number of coronavirus cases for the region since February is now at 42,679 positive cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 734.

After confirming the virus test in the San Francisco Giants' team was a false positive, the Padres faced the Bay Area team in a doubleheader on this day.

SDSU Cases: San Diego State University reported 29 new student cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 623 since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

Community Outbreaks: Five new community outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 12. Three were in restaurants, one in a restaurant/bar and the last in a business. Sixteen community outbreaks were reported in the past seven days.

State Metrics: The region would learn its fate on the state's COVID-19 tier system on Sept. 15 but until then, San Diego County remains in Tier 2 (Red/Substantial) of the state's reopening schedule.

Although indoor services are allowed in the region, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report this day stating that dining at restaurants was linked to an increased chance of contracting COVID-19. Under Tier 2, indoor services at restaurants are allowed to operate at 25% maximum capacity.

Sept. 12

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County health officials reported 445 new COVID-19 cases out of 8,531 tests -- a 5% positive rate, bringing the county's total to 42,414 cases.

Of the new cases, 32 were connected to San Diego State University students. At this point in time, 594 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among students and four probable cases were identified.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County, bringing the death toll to 734. Two women and two men, all with underlying medical conditions, died. Their ages ranged from the mid-50s to the late 80s.

Community Setting Outbreaks: No new outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 11 making it the second consecutive day with no new outbreaks reported. In the past seven days, 13 community outbreaks were confirmed.

Sept. 11

Cases, Deaths: The county reported 361 new COVID-19 cases out of a batch of 9,208 tests, making for a 3.9% positive rate. The region's total at this point stands at 41,969.

Of those cases, 53 were connected to on and off-campus students at San Diego State University. The total number of confirmed cases among the student population is now 562.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 730. Their ages ranged from early 60s to late 80s and all had underlying medical conditions.

On this day, the Padres' game against the San Francisco Giants was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Bay Area organization.

Community Setting Outbreaks: No new community outbreaks were reported Friday, but the 17 identified over the last seven days were still well outside of the county's threshold of seven in seven days.

Sept. 10

Cases, Deaths: 284 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed out of 8,311 tests, for a 3% positive rate. The region's total now stands at 41,608.

Out of those new cases, 69 are cases reported among students at San Diego State University. The university's total is now at 509 with four probable cases among students.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 6,236, and 3,253 or 7.8% of cases have required hospitalization through Sept. 9.

Four additional deaths were reported pushing the total to 725 deaths related to COVID-19. Three women and one man died, their ages ranged from the early 60s to the late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Community Outbreaks: Three new outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 9. One in a business setting and two in private residences. In the past seven days, 23 community outbreaks were confirmed.

Sept. 9

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County reported 247 new coronavirus cases out of a batch of 4,456 tests. The region's total now stood at 41,324.

The newest cases include 44 additional cases reported among the student population at SDSU. The university's student total as of Wednesday stood at 440. One student, an undergraduate, has been hospitalized, according to the county.

Health officials believe they are bending the curve among SDSU's student population, but do expect the university's case total to grow.

The county's 7-day testing average as of Wednesday stood at 6,339, which is slightly below the county's goal of 6,700 per day.

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said there has been a drastic decrease in cases since public restrictions were reintroduced in mid-July, but a slight increase seen over the first two weeks of August could lead to another uptick this month due to the delayed incubation period.

Twelve new deaths were also reported. Health officials said the number was higher because of delays in death reports over the holiday weekend.

State Metrics: San Diego County remains in Tier 2 (Red/Substantial) of the state's reopening schedule based on its case rate (6.9 per 100,000 residents) and positivity rate (4.2%) released on Sept. 8.

The county's case rate is just 0.1% away from entering into Tier 1 (Purple/Widespread). If it does, and stays there for two weeks, the county will move into the more restrictive Tier 1 and reintroduce some public and commercial restrictions, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. The county would find out if that happened on Sept. 15.

Community Outbreaks: Community outbreaks remain the only negative trigger still activated in San Diego County. In the last seven days, there have been 22 outbreaks identified. The trigger threshold is seven in a week's time.

Since March, the top three community outbreaks settings are restaurants/bars (82), businesses (75), and healthcare settings (22).

Sept. 8

Cases, Deaths: San Diego did not provide a coronavirus update on Labor Day. The county reported 216 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 211 from Monday, bringing the region's case total to 41,077.

Of the region's total, 3,232 or 7.9% have required hospitalization, and 779, or 1.9% of all cases and 24.1% of hospitalized cases, had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Two new deaths -- a woman in her mid-90s and a man in his late 80s, both of whom had underlying medical conditions -- brought the region’s total to 709.

SDSU Cases: The county's reported cases from Monday and Tuesday include 110 new COVID-19 cases among students at San Diego State University. The university's case total since the fall semester started Aug. 24 is 396.

State Metrics: The state released its latest set of monitoring metrics and San Diego County remained in Tier 2 (Red/Substantial) of the state's reopening plan. San Diego County's case rate was 6.9 per 100,000 residents, just below the 7.0 that would move the region into the highest Tier 1, or the purple tier, and force additional business closures. San Diego County's positivity rate was 4.2%.

Community Setting Outbreaks: Three new outbreaks were confirmed Tuesday. In the past seven days, 22 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 6

Cases, Deaths: San Diego County reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,271 tests for a 7% positive rate. The total number of cases in the region is now at 40,650.

Three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the county, increasing the death toll to 707. The deceased were described as two women and one man whose ages ranged from mid-50s to mid-90s. Two of the three had underlying conditions.

Community Outbreaks: Two more outbreaks were reported in the region -- one at a business and the other in a residence. In the past week, 20 community outbreaks were identified in San Diego County.

Sept. 5

Cases, Deaths: 443 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed out of 7,445 tests for a 6% positive rate. The total number of cases has risen to 40,342; 3,199 or 7.9% of cases have required hospitalization. 768 or 1.9% of all cases and 24.0% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 704. Two women and one man died. Their ages ranged from the early 70s to the early 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

SDSU Cases: To combat the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a surge of cases in the student population, San Diego State University issued a stay-at-home order for students living on campus.

Community Outbreaks: Four new outbreaks were confirmed on Sept 4: One in a government setting, two in a restaurant setting, and one in a hotel/resort/spa setting.

In the past seven days, 20 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

Sept. 4

Cases, Deaths: Count health officials reported 453 new cases out of 7,554 tests for a 6% positive rate. The total number of cases has risen to 39,899; 3,194 or 8.0% of cases have required hospitalization; and 768 or 1.9% of all cases and 24.05% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

One new death was reported, a woman in her 60s who had an underlying medical condition. The region's total is now at 701.

SDSU Cases: San Diego State University reported an additional 120 COVID-19 cases among students since the start of the fall semester.

Community Outbreaks: Six new outbreaks were reported on Sept. 3: two in grocery stores, one in a restaurant, one in a business, one in a hotel/resort/spa and one in a hair salon/barber.

In the past seven days, 22 community outbreaks have been confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

The county confirmed it is investigating multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases among students

Sept. 3

Cases, Deaths: County Health Officials reported 325 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,031 tests reported to the county on Sept. 2 for a 4% positive rate. The total count for the region is now at 39,446. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 3.9%. Target is less than 8.0%. The 7-day, a daily average of tests is 7,190.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported. Five men died, their ages ranged from the mid-40s to the early 90s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

Community Outbreaks: Two new outbreaks were confirmed on Sept. 3: one in a business and one in a restaurant/bar setting. In the past seven days, 17 community outbreaks were confirmed.

Sept. 2

Big News: San Diego State University announced it will move all classes online for at least the next four weeks as it investigates a spike in reported COVID-19 cases since students returned to campus.

Sixty-four confirmed and probable cases among SDSU students since the semester began on Aug. 24. At least one outbreak has been confirmed among the group of positive cases, and the school and county are investigating to see if there are more.

The move to online classes won't impact students who live on campus, and those who wish to move out can move out, the university said. SDSU athletics has also been paused for two weeks effective Sept. 3, according to the university.

Cases, Deaths: Officials announced 250 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday bringing the county's total to 39,121. Seven new deaths were reported, raising the county's total to 695.

Community Outbreaks: Eighteen community outbreaks have been identified in the past seven days.

Sept. 1

State Metrics: The state released its latest set of metrics on Sept. 1 under California. Gov. Gavin Newsom's new tiered reopening plan. San Diego County remained in Tier 2, or the red/substantial level, which ranks counties into four color-coded tiers based on their case rate (5.8 per 100,000 residents) and positivity rate (3.8%). The numbers will be updated every Tuesday.

The case rate would have to fall below 3.9 and the positivity rate would have to stay below 4.9% for 14 straight days before the county can advance to Tier 3 (Orange/Moderate).

Cases, Deaths: Officials reported 267 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, or 3.8% of a batch of 6,986 tests. The county's case total now stands at 38,871. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 3.7%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 6,751.

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported bringing the region’s total to 688. The six include four women and two men whose ages ranged from late 40s to late 80s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

Community outbreaks: One new community outbreak was identified in a restaurant/bar setting. Outbreaks identified in the last seven days remains at 16, which is more than double the county's threshold of seven in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

