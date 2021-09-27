San Diego Mayor to Talk Rent Relief, Propose Legal Aid Fund

California’s eviction moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 30. On Monday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will outline local efforts to protect renters struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gloria, alongside other San Diego leaders, will hold a news briefing at 10 a.m. to talk about the success of the city’s Housing Stability Assistance Program.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to a mother who's benefitted form a tenants' rights group working to help San Diego families.

To date, the mayor’s office said the program has supported nearly 12,000 households in San Diego County with more than $103 million in rent and utility assistance.

But there’s more work to be done.

The mayor will also outline his proposal Monday to establish a $5 million legal defense fund to support renters struggling during the pandemic.

Here is more information on California’s tenant protection.

The state has said it has at least $1.4 billion in rent relief to still distribute.

Through Sept. 30, California’s COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act and the COVID-19 Rental Housing Recovery Act help protect tenants facing pandemic-related financial impact from eviction for nonpayment of rent if the tenant gives the landlord a signed declaration.

Starting Oct. 1, the state’s website says a landlord must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict a tenant through the courts for failing to pay their rent.

On Monday, the weekly jobless benefit boost will end and the federal eviction moratorium already ended, leaving many Americans concerned about how they will handle the effects of the pandemic.