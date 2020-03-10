Flight Carrying Passengers From Virus-Affected Cruise to Arrive at MCAS Miramar Tuesday Night

The first of two planes carrying California residents who disembarked from a coronavirus-ridden cruise ship at the Port of Oakland Monday is expected to land Tuesday evening at MCAS Miramar in San Diego where passengers will complete a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine.

The ship was carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, including crew members. The 962 California residents on board will complete quarantine periods at either MCAS Miramar or Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

At least 21 of the passengers have tested positive for COVID-19, including 19 crew members.

MCAS Miramar said it could not report how many people it was receiving until the passengers have been screened by the county Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upon arrival.

“MCAS Miramar officials can confirm the planned arrival of a small group of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise liner tonight, Mar. 10. The base will be standing by for a larger, second arrival expected sometime on Mar. 11," a base spokesperson said.

The first plane to MCAS Miramar is expected to land between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Details about the second flight have not been released.

Cruise ship passengers erupted in cheers as the massive vacation vessel passed under the Golden Gate Bridge on its way to the Port of Oakland Monday morning.

“Everybody came out (to the ship's decks) when we could see the Golden Gate; we knew we were getting close,” said passenger Cheri Stinson, who is also a resident of San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood.

Governor Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Sunday that passenger evacuations would take two to three days.

Other U.S. citizens aboard the ship will be taken to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

After mobile medical teams arrived on the ship Sunday, they assessed passengers and determined who was in need of medical attention. Those patients will receive local medical care in Oakland while everyone else will be sent to their respective quarantine locations, said Navy Captain John Redd, HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

The crew members who tested positive will be quarantined on the ship, Newsom said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"Passengers will be transferred to federal military installations for medical screening, COVID-19 testing, and a 14-day quarantine. Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19. The Department of State is working closely with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their countries."

MCAS Miramar sent NBC 7 the following statement:

"The Department of Defense is working closely with Health and Human Services to determine the potential installations and lodging requirements for quarantine operations for the passengers currently aboard the Grand Princess. As with previous efforts, the DoD would provide housing and HHS would be responsible for the aspects of the quarantine. Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available."

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.