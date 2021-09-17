California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a spending deal earlier this year aimed at aiding some of those hit hardest by the pandemic. The plan includes $600 to $1,200 stimulus checks — money that some Californians have already received.

Initially, the plan was to help low-income families but in May, Newsom announced that the plan would be expanded to include middle-income families. Lawmakers approved, and Newsom signed, a plan to send stimulus checks of up to $1,000 to more California adults.

That means the Golden State Stimulus now provides at least $600 to two-thirds of Californians.

The California Franchise Tax Board said funds from the expanded Golden State Stimulus would start going out sometime in Sept. 2021. Residents reported on social media that they received the first round of payments on Sept. 3, and more Californians reported online that they received funds from the second round of payments on Friday.

Here’s what to know about the Golden State Stimulus checks.

Who gets a check?

Individuals and households making between $30,000 and $75,000 a year would get a $600 payment. All households making up to $75,000 with at least one child, including immigrants in the country illegally who file taxes, would get an extra $500 payment.

It’s the second round of cash payments given by the state in response to the pandemic. Earlier this year, people making less than $30,000 got a $600 payment. Immigrants making up to $75,000 who file taxes, including those also living in the country illegally, also got the check. State officials chose a higher eligibility limit for those individuals because they didn’t get federal stimulus checks.

All combined, the state would spend $11.9 billion on direct cash payments.

Do I qualify?

If you’ve met the following criteria, you qualify.

You filed your 2020 taxes.

You’re either a CalEITC recipient or an ITIN filer who made $75,000 or less (total CA AGI).

You’ve lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

You’re a California resident on the date the payment is issued.

You’re not eligible to be claimed as a dependent.

Click here for a complete list of qualifications.

When can I expect to see the money?

It depends on when your 2020 tax returned was filed and processed.

Those who filed to have their tax return paid via direct deposit should allow up to 2 weeks from when the Golden State Stimulus payment is pending to allow it to process. Meanwhile, those who opted for paper checks should allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for mailing.

How much money will I get?

You can use the chart below to determine whether you'll receive a $600 or $1,200 payment.