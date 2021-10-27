coronavirus

Newsom in Bay Area to Update COVID-19 Vaccination Progress, Push Booster Shots

By NBC Bay Area staff

State of California

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a Bay Area health clinic Wednesday morning and provided an update on statewide COVID-19 vaccinations as well as booster shots for those eligible.

Newsom and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf received their booster shots at the Asian Health Services clinic in Oakland before an 11:30 a.m. scheduled news conference.

The governor may also remark on Tuesday's vaccine development, with Food and Drug Administration officials endorsing emergency use of Pfizer's smaller-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11.

As of Wednesday, nearly 24.7 million Californians, or 72.7%, were fully vaccinated, and more than 2.6 million were partially vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 web page.

The state's chart also indicates nearly 2 million people have received a booster shot in California.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCaliforniavaccinationsGov. Gavin Newsombooster shots
