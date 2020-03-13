SDUSD to Shut Down Schools in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic

Schools in the San Diego Unified School District will close next week in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Friday.

In a joint statement by Superintendent Cindy Marten of San Diego and Superintendent Austin Beutner of the Los Angeles Unified School District, officials said they made the decision in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread," the superintendents said in a statement. "We believe closing the state’s two largest school districts will make an important contribution to this effort"

#COVID19: San Diego Unified schools will close, effective Monday, March 16, in an effort

to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and will reopen April 6th, unless conditions call for an extension. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) March 13, 2020

Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 and are planned to reopen on April 6. SDSU is posting updates online regarding the closure.

School officials said they plan to provide students, parents and staff with more information on learning opportunities during the closure. Both school districts serve more than 750,000 students combined.

The move comes after teachers and teacher's union pushed for the closure and a day after Martens told the public that "plans are in place."

Initially, SDUSD took several precautions amid the virus, such as restricting the audience for sporting events, canceling large gatherings and staggering lunch and recess times.

