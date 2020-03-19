How to Help in San Diego County During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in San Diego County and beyond. Here are some ways to help fellow San Diegans struggling during these difficult times.

San Diego Hunger Coalition

The San Diego Hunger Coalition works with 150+ partners across the county on an ongoing mission to make sure locals have enough to eat. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s mission work is clearer than ever. The SDHC said Thursday it is working to expand access to food assistance in San Diego County and will be updating the public on those efforts via this website. You can donate to the SDHC here, or learn about other ways to help through the organization here.

San Diegans who are food insecure amid the coronavirus pandemic can go to a food distribution event held by Feeding San Diego.

San Diego Food Bank

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and the North County Food Bank are continuing their food distribution programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food Bank provides food assistance and resources to 350,000 every month and plans to continue its good work in the times of the coronavirus crisis. The San Diego Food Bank continues to operate 200 food distribution centers across the county, with health guidelines and precautions in place. To help the Food Bank, you can donate here online, or you can partake in a “Virtual Food Drive” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, here. According to the San Diego Food Bank, every $1 that is donated can provide five meals to San Diegans in need.

San Diego needs blood donations as communities cancel blood drives and residents hunker down. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more.

American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties

The American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties helps more than 3.6 million people across 10,000 square miles with urgent humanitarian relief in times of crisis. A couple of ways to help: via a financial donation here, or by donating blood at one of the organization’s blood drives. You can find blood drive locations here.

Both the San Diego Blood Bank and American Red Cross have been asking locals to consider donating blood amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The U.S. Surgeon General on Thursday urged all healthy Americans – especially young adults – to consider donating blood to help fight a potential nationwide shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” Jerome Adams said at a White House press briefing in which he urged anyone who can to “give blood today.”

San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at The San Diego Foundation

The San Diego Foundation said Thursday it had already collected $4 million in donations from San Diegans to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A rapid response grant of $250,000 will be granted to United Way of San Diego County.

That money will be used to provide safety net funding for rent, mortgage and utility payments for low-wage individuals and families impacted by layoffs and reduced working hours as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“You can clearly see the community is coming together to help one another by the simple fact this fund added $4 million dollars in the first 72 hours after its launch. We are grateful for every contribution to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher in a press release. “The generosity of San Diegans will jumpstart our community’s recovery from this virus.”

To donate to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at the San Diego Foundation, click here.

One hundred percent of donations to the San Diego COVID-19 Response Fund will be provided to nonprofits helping San Diegans impacted by the coronavirus. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the coronavirus outbreak and its recovery phases, the San Diego Foundation said Thursday.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer plans to address San Diegans about ways to safely and responsibly help others during the pandemic. He will be joined by American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties CEO Sean Mahoney and San Diego Food Bank CEP Jim Floros at a 4:30 p.m. news briefing.

“Many San Diegans, including seniors, are facing hardships during the public health crisis that local non-profits are working to address,” the mayor’s office said in a press release.

Pitching in During the Pandemic: Stories of San Diegans Doing Good: Read more stories about San Diegans finding creative ways to lend support. Have you heard about a story we should share? Let us know