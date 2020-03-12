Notable San Diego Events, Activities Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California public health officials determined gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The next day, the county of San Diego declared a public health order that banned all gatherings of 250 people or more. The action was legally-enforceable and caused a domino effect of event cancelations in San Diego County.

Here is a running list of the major local events or activities canceled due to the disease known as COVID-19:

Events Scheduled for the Comic-Con Museum have been postponed until a later date. Comic-Con said no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con taking place July 23-26. For more details, click here.

The Del Mar Gun Show scheduled for March 14 through 15 has been canceled. The May 16-17 Del Mar show will continue as planned. For more details, click here.

The Latino Film Festival slated for March 12-22 has been postponed. For more information, click here.

The Old Globe has announced that it will suspend public performances at least through the end of March. For more information, click here.

The Cygnet Theatre has temporarily rescheduled all performances of La Cage aux Folles. All performances will resume on April 16. For more details, click here.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography announced that it will be temporarily closed to the public beginning March 12 at 5 p.m. until further notice. For more details, click here.

The South Park Business Group has decided to cancel the South Park Spring Walkabout on March 14. For more details, click here.

Broadway San Diego postponed all performances of Disney's Frozen scheduled from March 26 through April 12 to a later date. For more details on refunds click here.

To see a full list of events canceled or postponed at the Del Mar fairgrounds, click here.

SeaWorld San Diego will continue operating its normal business hours but has canceled scheduled shows.

The New Children's Museum is limiting capacity to 250 people at any given time. For more details, click here.

La Jolla Music Society has canceled three events and postponed all other events in March. For the full list click here.

La Jolla Playhouse has canceled all performances of FLY this season. For more information, click here.

San Diego Opera has canceled a masterclass with Dolora Zajick on March 21 and canceled the Taste of Opera event at Qualcomm on March 23. For further details click here.

The San Diego Symphony has canceled and postponed several performances. To view a full list, click here.

Shamrock 2020 has been canceled for March 14. For more details, click here.

Sports

Numerous sports agencies, both college and professional, announce season suspensions and cancellations amid concerns of the novel coronavirus. NBC 7 SportsWrap has been tracking what games, events, and openings are affected, including the San Diego Padres home opener.

Here is a list of other events or activities San Diegans may have planned to attend:

WonderCon Anaheim scheduled for April 10 to 12 in Anaheim will be postponed until a later date. Refunds for badge purchases will begin processing in the coming days.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will close the parks beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. Downtown Disney will remain open. For more information click here.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced it will be shutting down the parks beginning Saturday, March 14 until March 28. Universal CityWalk will remain open to the public. For more information click here.

Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until October. They were scheduled to take place in Coachella Valley throughout weekends in April. For more details, click here.

This list is updated daily, check back for details.