September 2021 brought talks of COVID-19 booster shots, vaccine mandates in San Diego County, updated guidelines for mega events in California, and continued struggles at local hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look back at how the month unfolded.

COVID-19 Patients in San Diego County

As of data collected through Sept. 28, 2021, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) officials had reported 355,872 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,066 COVID-related deaths in our region since Feb. 14, 2020.

Since California's full reopening on June 15, San Diego County public health officials have stopped holding weekly COVID-19 news briefings, but data is updated daily and weekly on the county's website here.

NBC 7 keeps track of the numbers in our running local coronavirus update guide, so check on this often for the latest local stats. We'll get going with the October 2021 updates there soon, so check back often.

Helpful Data: Post-June 15 in San Diego County, County vaccination demographics; Map of case rates by city and ZIP; COVID-19 case totals by age and gender; Map of case totals by city of residence; Case totals by race/ethnicity; Tests reported by day; Statistics regarding hospitalized patients; Statistics regarding deceased patients.

Here is San Diego County's Public Health Order, as of June 15, 2021.

Coronavirus in San Diego County: September 2021

Sept. 30

California's Eviction Moratorium Ends: California’s eviction moratorium ended on Sept. 30, 2021, which is making some renters nervous about the future. Still, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said it's not the end of aid for local tenants struggling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shares what renters need to know about the end of California's eviction moratorium on Sept. 30, 2021.

Sept. 29

Vaccinations in San Diego County: San Diego County public health officials released weekly data on Sept. 29 charting the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations in our region. Here are the latest stats:

2,207,194 San Diego residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine -- or 78.8% of the eligible population -- are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (either with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or with the one-dose J&J vaccine).

of the eligible population -- are now against the coronavirus (either with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or with the one-dose J&J vaccine). 2,470,817 San Diego residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine -- or 88.2% -- are now partially vaccinated, with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

-- are now with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine The county said a total of 4,766,911 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in San Diego County since the vaccine became available in our region in mid-December 2020.

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported 515 new COVID-19 cases (based on data through Sept. 28), bringing the region's tally to 355,872. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported by the county, and that toll now stands at 4,066.

NBC 7's Melissa Adan breaks down the new rules, and the consequences for those who choose not to comply.

Case Rate: County public health officials reported 21,559 coronavirus tests over the past 7-day period, for a positivity rate of 3.2%. San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 21.9 overall: 10.3 for fully vaccinated people and 37.9 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in San Diego County: Public health officials said that over the past 30 days – from Aug. 30 through Sept. 28 – there had been 378 coronavirus hospitalizations. Of those who were hospitalized, 370 people were not fully vaccinated and 8 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Community Outbreaks: From Sept. 22 through Sept. 28, the county said 31 community outbreaks of COVID-19 were confirmed in the following settings:

18 in TK-12 grade school settings

4 in business settings

3 in daycare/preschool/childcare settings

3 in government settings

1 in an after-school program setting

1 in a restaurant setting

1 in an emergency services setting

Sept. 28

SDUSD Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: The San Diego Unified School District approved a mandate requiring all eligible staff, employees, contractors, partners and students to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 20, 2021, with a phased approach for students of different age groups to follow the suggested mandate.

The decision was met with both support from some parents and opposition from others. Read all about the school district's vaccine mandate plan here.

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from district headquarters where protestors and supporters showed up to voice their opinions on a proposed vaccine mandate for students.

According to San Diego County’s COVID-19 Vaccinations Report (with data through Sept. 21), 70.9% of the eligible 12 to 17-year-old population in San Diego County is partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported an additional 611 COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's tally to 355,346 cases since the pandemic began (data through Sept. 27). No new additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in San Diego County, bringing that toll to 4,054.

Case Rate: A total of 15,005 new tests were logged by the county leading up to Sept. 27, and the positivity rate over that span was 3.5%.

California COVID-19 Updates: As of Sept. 28, 2021, the California Department of Public Health said these were the most recent stats on the COVID-19 situation statewide:

As of Sept. 28, the state had confirmed 4,476,388 cases of COVID-19 (reporting of test results may be delayed, so state health officials said this may not represent true day-over-day change).

State public health officials said there were 4,753 newly reported coronavirus cases on Sept. 27.

Case Rate Among Vaccinated Californians: 7.95 cases per 100,000 Californians, per day (data for week from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, 2021)

7.95 cases per 100,000 Californians, per day (data for week from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, 2021) Case Rate Among Unvaccinated Californians (age 16 and older): 62.83 cases per 100,000 Californians, per day (data for week from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, 2021)

62.83 cases per 100,000 Californians, per day (data for week from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, 2021) COVID-Related Deaths in California: There had been 68,387 COVID-related deaths in California since the start of the pandemic

There had been 68,387 COVID-related deaths in California since the start of the pandemic COVID Vaccines in California: As of Sept. 27, the CDC reported that 83.8% of eligible Californians had gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine (numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed)

As of Sept. 27, the CDC reported that 83.8% of eligible Californians had gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine (numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed) COVID-19 Testing in California: As of Sept. 28, there had been 91,949,140 coronavirus tests conducted in the state since the start of the pandemic. The CDPH said the current 7-day positivity rate stood at 2.5%

“The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals,” the CDPH said in its Sept. 28 update. “The rate among the unvaccinated is 8 times the rate among the vaccinated.”

Sept. 27

COVID-19 Booster Shots: San Diego County public health officials provided an update on COVID-19 boosters, giving an outline of who is eligible.

NBC 7's Allie Raffa spoke to San Diegans who have gotten their COVID-19 booster shot.

The county said they would follow the guidance from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health in distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 booster to older adults, immunocompromised individuals and those in certain risk groups.

See a full list of who is eligible here or at the link below.

The state already revealed its plan to provide the booster once it is given final authorization. The plan relies largely on pharmacies and primary care providers as well as mass vaccination sites in some larger counties.

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported another 356 COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's tally to 354,732 cases since the pandemic began (data through Sept. 26). Three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in San Diego County, bringing that toll to 4,054.

Case Rate: The county reported an average of 21,634 COVID-19 tests over seven days leading up to Sept. 26; the positivity rate over that span was 3.5%.

NBC 7's Allie Raffa breaks down the county's plan for COVID-19 booster shot distribution.

Sept. 26

San Diego Unified School District to Vote on COVID-19 Mandate: On Sept. 27, the second-largest school district in California was expected to vote on whether or not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students and staff. The mandate would apply to all eligible students age 12 and older. If approved, a notification will be sent out on Oct. 1 outlining the mandate and requiring all eligible students, staff, and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 20, 2021.

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported another 472 COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's tally to 354,391 cases since the pandemic began (data through Sept. 25). No additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in San Diego County, so that toll stands at 4,051.

Case Rate: The county reported 19,875 COVID-19 tests over the past seven days; the positivity rate was 3.7%.

Sept. 24

Cases & Deaths: Based on data through Sept. 23, local public health officials said 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases had been reported in San Diego County, bringing the tally to 353,112. Seven additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in San Diego County to 4,046.

Case Rate: The county said 27,290 coronavirus tests had been reported over the last seven days. (data through Sept. 22), for a positivity rate of 3.7%.

California and San Diego County are following the CDC's recommendation for a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. NBC 7's Allie Raffa has more on what San Diegans need to know on booking their new shot.

Sept. 23

CDC Endorses Boosters for Seniors, At-Risk Adults: The CDC said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot. Details here.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with a vaccinated health care workers looking forward to her booster shot, and from a woman anxious to get her parents in line for their third shot.

Cases & Deaths: Based on data through Sept. 22, local public health officials said 694 additional COVID-19 cases had been reported in San Diego County, bringing the tally to 352,019. Twelve additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in San Diego County to 4,039.

Case Rate: The county said 33,615 coronavirus tests had been reported over a seven-day stretch (data through Sept. 21), for a positivity rate of 3.7%.

Urban Discovery Schools in San Diego Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for Students Age 12+: A two-campus charter school in downtown San Diego has become the first local public school system to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students, ages 12 and older.

Urban Discovery Schools, a public school system with two campuses in downtown San Diego, has become the first local school system to require COVID-19 vaccines for its students ages 12+. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports.

Sept. 22:

Vaccinations in San Diego: San Diego County public health officials released weekly data on Sept. 22 about the COVID-19 vaccination progress in our region. Here's what the latest numbers showed:

2,190,522 San Diego residents -- or 78.2% -- are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (with either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, or the one-dose J&J vaccine)

-- are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (with either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, or the one-dose J&J vaccine) 2,458,780 San Diego residents -- or 87.7% -- have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported 851 new COVID cases, bringing the region's tally to 351,134 cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths; that toll is now at 4,027.

Case Rate: The county said 15,512 coronavirus tests were reported over the past 7-day stretch (data through Sept. 21), for a positivity rate of 3.9%.

FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters for Seniors, High-Risk: The U.S. moved a step closer to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19.

A CDC panel of advisers voted to recommend a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and high risk Americans, backing a similar decision by the FDA.

Monoclonal Antibody Shortage Worries San Diego Docs: Supply of monoclonal antibody treatment, one of the most effective therapies for symptomatic COVID-19 patients, is now severely limited as outbreaks in mostly southern states with low vaccination rates drive a surge in demand. And this is worrisome to some doctors in San Diego.

Demand for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is far outpacing supply. NBC 7's Allie Raffa has the story.

Sept. 21

San Diego City Councilmember Tests Positive: San Diego City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert announced she had tested positive for the virus and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

"I am very symptomatic but I am EXTREMELY lucky that although I am feeling ill, I am not in the hospital or on a ventilator because I am vaccinated," she wrote in part. See her full response here.

San Diego City councilmember Marni von Wilpert said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said she's grateful that she's vaccinated because that is keeping her out of the hospital.

Cases & Deaths: Based on data through Sept. 20, local public health officials said 685 additional COVID-19 cases had been reported in San Diego County, bringing the tally to 350,267. Twelve additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in San Diego County to 4,021.

Testing & Case Rate: The county said 17,312 coronavirus tests had been reported over a stretch of seven days (data through Sept. 20), for a positivity rate of 4%.

California Updates: The California Department of Public Health released its latest stats on the state’s pandemic response on Sept. 21.

The unvaccinated are causing a strain on local hospitals, the heads of San Diego's hospitals laid out for the city council Monday. NBC 7's Priya Sridhar has more.

Here’s how those figures broke down:

The CDPH said California had 4,428,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date (numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed).

confirmed COVID-19 cases to date (numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed). Across California, there were 6,032 newly reported confirmed coronavirus cases on Sept. 20.

There had have been 67,628 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths across the state since the start of the pandemic. Average Case Rate Among UNVACCINATED Californians age 16+ (data from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4): 71.03 cases per 100,000 people per day.

(data from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4): 71.03 cases per 100,000 people per day. (data from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4): 8.9 cases per 100,000 people per day.

2.9%.

There have been 89,637,562 coronavirus tests conducted in California, with 305,313 reported during the prior 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccines Across California: As of Sept. 21, the CDC said 82.9% of eligible Californians had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. California’s COVID-19 vaccination progress dashboard can be found here.

"The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals," the CDPH said on Sept. 21. "The rate among the unvaccinated is 8 times the rate among the vaccinated."

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response

Sept. 20

California Updates COVID Guidelines on Mega Events: Beginning on Sept. 20, the California Department of Public Health updated its coronavirus guidelines for mega events. Now, attendees of indoor events will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Self-attestation will no longer be enough. The CDPH said these measures for mega events are in effect through Nov. 1, 2021. The department will review the measure by Oct. 15 and, from there, see if further rules are needed after Nov. 1.

People attending indoor mega events in California will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering starting Sept. 20. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

Cases & Deaths: Based on data through Sept. 19, local public health officials said 365 additional COVID-19 cases had been reported in San Diego County, bringing the tally to 349,581. Three additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in San Diego County to 4,009.

Testing & Case Rate: The county said 7,831 coronavirus tests had been reported over a stretch of seven days (data through Sept. 19), for a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Pfizer Says COVID-18 Vaccine is Safe for Kids Ages 5 to 11: Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it would soon seek U.S. authorization for this age group.

Pfizer said Monday early trial results indicate its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11

Sept. 16

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported 530 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the region's total to 347,474. Eleven COVID-related deaths were also added to the toll, which now stood at 3,994 deaths -- nearly 4,000.

Hospitalizations: According to the latest county Health and Human Services Agency COVID- 19 Watch report, since March 1, more than 96% of hospitalizations -- 2,150 -- and nearly 89% of deaths -- 208 -- have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. In comparison, the report, which covers data through Sept. 11, shows that 75 fully vaccinated San Diegans have required hospitalization and 26 had died.

While COVID-19 cases may be decreasing, testing is still rampant throughout the county, reports NBC 7's Dana Griffin

Sept. 15

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County health officials reported an additional 742 COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's total to 346,934. San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 33.6 overall; this broke down to 13.9 cases per 100,000 people for fully vaccinated locals and 59.3 cases per 100,000 people for not fully vaccinated San Diegans. Local health officials reported 57 new COVID-related deaths in one week -- from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14.

This was the highest weekly total during this current surge of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the county, that number is more than triple the 18 new COVID-19 deaths that were reported the previous seven days and higher than the 49 announced the week before that.

The new deaths occurred between Aug. 19 and Sept. 13, and 11 (or 19%) of the 57 people who died were fully vaccinated. Here's the breakdown of those numbers from the county:

34 men, 23 women

54 had underlying medical conditions

15 of the locals who died were 80 years of age or older

11 were in their 70s

22 were in their 60s

4 were in their 50s

2 were in their 40s

3 were in their 30s

A total of 3,983 San Diegans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in mid-February 2020.

Vaccines in San Diego: San Diego County public health officials released weekly data on Sept. 15 outlining where COVID-19 vaccinations stand in the region. Here's that breakdown:

2,162,892 San Diego residents -- or 77.2% -- are fully vaccinated, either with both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or with the one-dose J&J vaccine

San Diego residents -- or 77.2% -- are fully vaccinated, either with both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or with the one-dose J&J vaccine 2,441,228 San Diego residents -- or 87.1% -- have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine

City leaders will consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees during Wednesday's Imperial Beach City Council meeting, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

Sept. 13

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported 593 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's tally to 346,205 (with data through Sept. 13). Another five coronavirus-related deaths were tallied, bringing that toll to 3,966 in San Diego County since the start of the pandemic.

Case Rate: Out of 19,770 coronavirus tests, the county said the positivity rate was 4.6%.

A health-care expert tells NBC 7's Lauren Coronado that he believes the peak of the delta surge is behind us.

Sept. 10

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county total to 343,173. A total of 26,271 coronavirus tests were reported to the county on Sept. 9; the percent of new positive cases is 5.2%. The county reported 12 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 3,941.

George McLaughlin, 58, died of COVID-19 on Sept 3, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

Sept. 9

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported an additional 720 COVID-19 cases, which brought the tally to 342,149. The county reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the region's toll to 3,929. A total of 21,758 tests were reported to the county on Sept. 8, and the percentage of new positive cases was 3.3%.

Hospitalizations: The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased to 581, down 12 from Sept. 8, according to state data. The number of COVID patients in local intensive care units increased by one to 180.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar breaks down President Biden's new plans for fighting COVID, and heard from a public health expert about the policy's impact on the community.

Sept. 8

Cases & Deaths: San Diego County public health officials reported an additional 738 COVID-19 cases, which brought the tally to 341,437. The county reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths (since the last report on Sept. 1), bringing the region's toll to 3,926.

Case Rate: A total of 16,451 tests were reported to the county on Sept. 7, and the percentage of new positive cases was 4.5%. San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 37.1 overall; 17.7 for fully vaccinated people and 61.9 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

City code enforcement teams have hit the streets to serve businesses with violations for out-of-compliance outdoor dining setups.

Vaccination Progress in San Diego County: San Diego County released its weekly data on COVID-19 vaccination rates. Here are those latest stats:

About 2.42 million, or 86.5%, of San Diego residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (age 12 and older) are partially vaccinated, meaning they have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Sept. 7, 2021.

Over 2.13 million, or 76.1%, of San Diego residents are fully vaccinated (with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose-only J&J vaccine.

To date, 115.3% of the goal population had received at least one dose of the vaccine; 101.5% are fully vaccinated.

Sept. 7 (California Updates)

California COVID-19 Updates: As of Sept. 7, 2021, the California Department of Public Health said these were the most recent stats on COVID-19 statewide:

As of Sept. 7, California had confirmed 4,307,960 cases of COVID-19 (reporting of test results may be delayed, so state health officials said this may not represent true day-over-day change)

The CDPH said there were 7,523 new coronavirus cases reported statewide on Sept. 6, 2021

Case Rate Among Vaccinated Californians: 10.77 per 100,000 people, per day

10.77 per 100,000 people, per day Case Rate Among Unvaccinated Californians (age 16 and older): 61.55 per 100,000 people, per day

61.55 per 100,000 people, per day COVID-Related Deaths in California: 66,030 coronavirus-related deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic

66,030 coronavirus-related deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic COVID Vaccines in California: As of Sept. 7, the CDC reports that 81.2% of eligible Californians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDPH said providers have reported a total of 47,444,715 vaccine doses have been administered statewide (numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed)

As of Sept. 7, the CDC reports that 81.2% of eligible Californians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDPH said providers have reported a total of 47,444,715 vaccine doses have been administered statewide (numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed) COVID-19 Testing in California: The CDPH said there had been 84,736,996 coronavirus tests conducted in California since the start of the pandemic. This tally includes an increase of 324,150 during the prior 24-hour reporting period as of the Sept. 7 release of this data.

Sept. 6

Cases & Deaths: Factoring in data through Sept. 5, 2021, San Diego County public health officials added 814 COVID-19 cases to the local tally, bringing the total to 340,222 coronavirus cases in our region since public health officials began tracking the cases back in mid-February 2020. The county also reported eight more COVID-related deaths, bringing that toll to 3,922.

Case Rate: As of Sept. 5, San Diego County public health officials reported this COVID-19 case rate among vaccinated and unvaccinated locals: 15 coronavirus cases per 100,000 San Diegans among the vaccinated; 68 coronavirus cases per 100,000 San Diegans among the unvaccinated.

Labor Day 2021: More than a year-and-a-half into the coronavirus pandemic, many San Diegans celebrated Labor Day on local beaches with extra gratitude on Sept. 6, 2021.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda checked out the beach scene in Carlsbad and heard from San Diegans who said the holiday offered time to reflect.

San Diego beaches are filling up for Labor Day weekend as locals and tourists enjoy what they missed out on in 2020 while following COVID precautions. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry is Mission Beach with more.

UC San Diego Health Sees Resurgence of COVID Cases in Employees: With the rise in breakthrough COVID cases amid the surge of the Delta variant nationwide, even vaccinated workers at UC San Diego health weren’t spared. The hospital system saw a significant increase in infections from June 2021 to July 2021, even though more than 80% of its employees are fully vaccinated. Read that full story below:

COVID-19 cases among UC San Diego Health employees rose through the summer, with the majority occurring among vaccinated people. NBC 7's Mari Payton has the story.

Sept. 1

Deaths Nearly Double: San Diego County health officials said deaths nearly double this past week. Forty-nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past seven days (Aug. 25-31), nearly double the 25 reported the week before (Aug. 18-24).

The newly reported deaths include 37 men and 12 women. Most of the deaths occurred in late August. Forty-one had underlying medical conditions, four did not and four had medical history pending, the county reported.

According to the county health department, a total of 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported last week. That's nearly double the week before, reports NBC 7's Rory Devine

Of the 49 deaths, 12 were 80 years of age or older, 13 were in their 70s, 12 were in their 60s, seven were in their 50s and five were in their 40s, the county reported.

“These deaths are very tragic because they could have been prevented,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “We now have very safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19. These deaths should not have occurred.”

The region's total is now at 3,908 total deaths.

Vaccine Progress: The county saw a slight uptick in vaccinations after the FDA gave full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23. The county said an average of 3,749 San Diegans got their first doses daily between Aug. 23 and Aug. 28. In comparison, an average of 3,651 people received their first shot between Aug. 17 and Aug. 22.

According to county data, 75.4%. of San Diegans are fully vaccinated.

Cases: A total of 949 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on Aug. 31. The region’s total is now 335,302. San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 38.7 overall, 15.2 for fully vaccinated people and 68.0 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The Coronavirus Pandemic in San Diego County, Month by Month

For the latest coronavirus updates, text COSD COVID19 to 468-311. pic.twitter.com/8IfTdxQkU5 — SD HHSA (@SDCountyHHSA) March 23, 2020

Mid-March 2020: The Coronavirus Pandemic Reaches San Diego County

A lot happened in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic reached San Diego County and COVID-19 cases surged.

This included quarantine operations at a 151-room Ramada hotel in Kearny Mesa that was chosen to house quarantined patients held at MCAS Miramar (March 18).

More than 480 passengers from a coronavirus-ridden cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland were flown to MCAS Miramar March 10 to March 12 to complete a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine. Training Support Command at Naval Base San Diego was temporarily closed on March 14 due to three Sailors testing positive for COVID-19.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the stay-at-home order and, soon, the springtime shutdown across San Diego County began.

And, in case you need a recap, here's how that first shutdown went down:

Schools Shut Down

On March 13, San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten shut down the second-largest school district in California. All other school districts in San Diego County followed suit. San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy closed all schools within the San Diego Catholic Diocese, too.

We later learned schools across the state would be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Local colleges and universities also canceled classes and events and moved their operations online. This included: UC San Diego; San Diego State University; California State University San Marcos; Point Loma Nazarene University; University of San Diego; San Diego Community College District; Southwestern College; Palomar College; Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.

Landmarks Shutter, Events Canceled

San Diego’s biggest tourist attractions, landmarks and events closed or were canceled. Local casinos followed, as well as gyms and fitness centers.

Church Services Canceled

As gatherings were banned, all daily and Sunday masses in the San Diego Catholic Diocese were canceled. Rock Church San Diego services were also canceled and moved to streaming online.

Beaches & Parks Closed

On March 23, San Diego’s beaches, parks, boardwalks, and other open spaces across the county were ordered to close to restrict gatherings over 10 people prohibited by state and local laws.

Restaurant Dinings Rooms & Bars Close

Bars and restaurant dining rooms were ordered to close in March, too. Shopping malls closed. Some retailers – like clothing stores Urban Outfitters and Brandy Melville USA – temporarily closed their stores, and more would follow.

Sports, On Hold

Sports agencies – both college-level and professional – suspended their games and seasons. MLB’s Opening Day – including the San Diego Padres big Home Opener at Petco Park – were scrapped, but in June, the MLB made plans to return to the field, without fans. The 2020 MLB season will return in late July.

Text "COSD COVID19" to 468311 to receive updates and alerts from the county. Click here to find different ways to help your community during the pandemic.

San Diego County would like to remind everyone if you or someone you care about is experiencing a suicidal or mental health crisis, please call the Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.

Pitching in During the Pandemic: Stories of San Diegans Doing Good: Read more stories about San Diegans finding creative ways to lend support. Have you heard about a story we should share? Let us know