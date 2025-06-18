La Jolla beach reopens following sewage spill

San Diego County reopened beach areas on Spindrift Drive and Princess Street in La Jolla on Tuesday , based on improved water quality samples.

The La Jolla beaches were closed Monday after 178 gallons of sewage spilled. A city spokesperson said Monday that the cause of the spill was under investigation.

Also on Tuesday, the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory for Fanuel Park, the Fiesta Island northwest shoreline and Tecolote Shores swim area in Mission Bay, due to excessive bacteria levels "which may cause illness."

Other local coastal sites that remain under previously issued contamination advisories include La Jolla Children's Pool and Bonita Cove.

Closures remain in effect for Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach Shoreline, Silver Strand Shoreline and Avenida Lunar in Coronado.

Those beaches "will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," according to DEHQ.

Information on beach advisory or closure updates is available by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073 or by checking online.