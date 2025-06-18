Campo man charged with failing to seek care for dog, leading to leg amputation

A Campo man accused of failing to seek care for his severely injured dog, resulting in the amputation of the animal's right hind leg, has been charged by local prosecutors with felony animal cruelty, it was announced Tuesday.

County officials say Eagle, a young female Belgian Malinois, had a serious open leg wound in which the dog's bone was exposed.

After Eagle was spotted by a county animal services officer responding to an unrelated call earlier this year, a warrant was obtained to impound the dog and she was taken in for treatment.

Veterinarians ultimately opted to amputate Eagle's leg "due to the nature of the injury and to protect Eagle's health," county officials said.

Eagle's owner, Osvaldo Deleon, was later charged and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday. He faces up to three years in custody if convicted, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Eagle recovered swiftly in the days after her surgery, which was financially covered by the Spirit Veterinary Medical Fund, a county animal services fund for animals in need of expensive treatment.

County officials said she is awaiting adoption.

Animal Services Director Vaughn Maurice said, "Thanks to help from the community and the dedication of our Animal Services officers and staff, animals like Eagle get the care they need and the opportunity for a new start with a loving family."