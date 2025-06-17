Some San Diego homeowners scored a victory Monday night in their fight against the city's accessory dwelling unit (ADU) policy.

The San Diego City Council voted in favor of changing the city's policies to help keep developers from building apartment-style complexes next to single-family homes.

Some residents and councilmembers say the policy has allowed developers to exploit the program and build — in some cases — towering ADUs that have 50 to 100 units next to a single-family home.

Councilmember Marni von Wilpert's call for a substitute amendment to restrict developments to only four ADUs per property was voted down because of state requirement concerns. In the end, the council agreed on a maximum of six ADUs, depending on the lot size, and limiting their height to only two stories.

Nearly 200 people spoke up Monday to voice their opinions on the ADU policy to councilmembers, with the overwhelming majority of people urging the council to change its policy. While some homeowners were hoping for a limit of four units per lot, they're satisfied with the council's compromise.

"Best as we can expect, at this point," Angela Guzy of Linda Vista said. "We were hoping for four is fair."

"This is not OK. To have more units means more opportunities," Nicole Lillie with Our Time to Act said.

"Not jumping up and down, but it was a better outcome that I thought it would be," said Paul Krueger, a resident of Talmadge and a member of Neighbors for a Better San Diego.

The policy creates more housing, of course, but critics say homeowners and developers are taking advantage of the system, reports NBC 7's Allison Ash.

Some residents called this a win for neighbors and first-time homebuyers.

"Every time a developer buys one of these lots, it's a home that can't be for sale anymore because it's transformed into an apartment house, right? And it's never going to be a home for a first-time buyer," Krueger said.

"This is not OK. I think that the councilmembers, I think all of the people who spoke against the ADU program entirely, should take one step outside this building and understand the kind of housing crisis that we're in," Lillie said. "I think they need to understand the privilege and entitlement that they have as existing homeowners."

Another big change that some homeowners are happy about is no ADUs in cul-de-sacs in high-fire areas. They'll also be required to have parking if they're not near public transportation.

This still has to go through a second reading and mayoral approval. If that happens, it could go into effect as early as August.