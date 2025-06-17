Heat advisory forces closure of some recreational areas

Sweltering heat this week could bring record-breaking temperatures to some parts of San Diego County, prompting weather advisories and the closure of some recreational areas.

NBC 7 meteorologists said temperatures through Wednesday would be in the 90s for the inland valleys and mountains, but some areas have the potential to see mercury near triple digits.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The elevated temperatures prompted a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the county's inland valleys and mountains, including the cities of El Cajon, San Marcos, Poway, Escondido, Santee, Pine Valley and Julian, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is issued when temperatures have the potential to cause heat-related illness. Forecasters urge residents to stay indoors or in the shade where possible and to drink plenty of fluids.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The U.S. Forest Service closed the Three Sisters Falls hiking area and the Cedar Creek Falls area to hikers through Wednesday due to the excessive heat.

The summer-like temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year, but come just days before the solstice on Friday. Unfortunately, the sunny skies won't last for the start of the shifting season; a cool-down is expected to lower temperatures Thursday and through the weekend. The same areas now under a heat advisory for their abnormal high temperatures could see a swing to 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year by Sunday.