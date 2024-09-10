How to watch NBC 7 San Diego News anytime, on any device: Stream Now

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, weather forecasts and breaking news as it happens in the San Diego area around the clock, on any device.

NBC 7 San Diego News, our 24/7 streaming channel, is now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC 7 San Diego app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCSanDiego.com.

NBC 7 24/7 TV SCHEDULE (includes live TV and free daily live coverage)

TELEMUNDO 20 24/7 GUÍA DE PROGRAMACIÓN (incluyendo horario completo y cobertura en vivo sin suscripción)

What's streaming this week:

This list is updated every Monday.

Monday, Sept. 2, from 9-11 p.m. NBC San Diego Presents: Space-Xclusive NBC 7 takes you to the International Space Station with an exclusive interview with an astronaut who has San Diego ties.



Tuesday, Sept. 3 , from 9-11 p.m. NBC San Diego Presents: NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Responds empowers consumers by resolving complaints, facilitating the recovery of thousands of dollars and providing valuable insight on timely consumer issues.



Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 9-11 p.m. NBC San Diego Presents: Rancho Peñasquitos Murder Trial Jury Speaks An exclusive conversation with the jurors that decided the outcome of the Rancho Peñasquitos murder trial.



Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9-11 p.m. NBC 7 Weekly Spotlight The latest big stories and headlines impacting the greater San Diego community, this half hour special gets you up to speed on local news from the last week that you need to know.



Friday, Sept. 6, from 9-11 p.m. On Friar Talking Padres baseball with NBC 7 sports anchors Derek Togerson, Todd Strain and Darnay Tripp.



Where is NBC 7 San Diego News channel streaming?

Below are instructions on how to find our streaming channel on your favorite platform. Scroll through the list, or select a streaming platform to navigate to those instructions.

NOTE: We will update this page when our streaming channel is available to watch on additional platforms.

FireTV Freevee Google TV LocalNow Peacock Pluto Roku SamsungTV TCL Xfinity Xumo Play

Amazon FireTV You can now find "NBC 7 San Diego News" on the Fire TV Channels, available on Amazon Fire TV devices! No app download needed! 1. To find the channel, open Fire TV Channels on your Fire TV device, then click Local News in the News tab 2. Scroll to find "NBC 7 San Diego News"

Freevee Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. It is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Samsung smart TVs (2017-2021 models), Apple TV, Xfinity, Chromecast with Google TV. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices. 1. Open the Freevee app on your favorite device 2. Search for "NBC 7 San Diego News"

Google TV Google TV comes with live TV channels at no charge and with no app installation, sign-up, or subscription needed. You can browse Google TV channels in the "Live" tab, your recommendations, or the Google TV channel player.

Local Now Open the Local Now app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform. Input your city in the "My City" section at the top of the channel guide or go here.

Peacock Go to PeacockTV.com or download the Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android. 1. Click on the "channels" tab in the app 2. Scroll through the channels to find "NBC 7 San Diego News"

Pluto 1. Open the Pluto app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform 2. Search "NBC 7 San Diego News"

Roku TV Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button OR 1. Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu and select Live TV Type "NBC 7 San Diego News" into the search bar on your Roku device

Samsung TV Scroll through the guide to find your "NBC 7 San Diego News" on Samsung TV Plus. Mobile: To watch "NBC 7 San Diego News" on Samsung TV Plus on your Samsung mobile device, download the app in the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. TV: To watch on your Samsung TV, navigate to the app bar on the bottom of your screen and search for channel 1035 or "NBC 7 San Diego News".

TCL Watching live TV on a TCL Roku TV

1. Access the "Live TV Zone" from the left-hand navigation menu, right below "Home" and "Featured Free." 2. Scroll through the guide to find "NBC 7 San Diego News" Watching live TV on a TCL with Google

1. Click into the "Live TV" tab from the homescreen of all TCL TVs with Google TV. 2. Scroll through the guide to find "NBC 7 San Diego News".

Xfinity The first time you open the app on a specific device, you'll need to register the device on your account. Enter your Xfinity ID and password, then tap Continue. You only need to register this device once. On future visits, the mobile app will recognize this device and you won't need to sign in again. You can find "NBC 7 San Diego News" by going to the Xfinity Stream App - and clicking "Live TV".