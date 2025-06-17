President Trump late last week exempted certain industries from ICE enforcement. By early this week, the Department of Homeland Security had walked back that policy.

Any reprieve felt by immigrants who work in agriculture or hospitality was short-lived. The policy pausing immigration enforcement in those industries was reversed Monday, in an apparent-about face by the White House.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Late last week, President Trump posted to Truth Social, saying "changes are coming" after concerns over the loss of "good, long time workers" who were "almost impossible to replace" due to his "very aggressive policy on immigration."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Our farmers are being hurt badly by, you know, they have very good workers. They've worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great. And we're going to have to do something about that," the president told reporters Thursday.

That led to a brief cease of enforcement actions at farms, hotels and restaurants. However, just days later, the Department of Homeland Security said "there will be no safe spaces for industries who harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE's efforts."

Governor Newsom reacted to the reversal Tuesday on X, saying "Trump got big footed by his own staff."

Looks like Stephen Miller is the boss, after all.



Trump got big footed by his own staff. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/0klbbjY96I — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 17, 2025

Brigette Browning, president of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, said she was skeptical about the president's softening stance, and was not surprised to see the policy walked back so soon.

“I think if workers are still in jeopardy when they go to their kids school or when they go to houses of worship or stores, that there is no safety, even if they're not coming to their workplaces,” said Browning, who says fear pervades regardless of the fluctuating official policy. “We are telling people go out as little as possible because you're not even safe to go to Home Depot to buy, you know, some supply for your house.”

Browning said the San Diego economy is heavily reliant upon immigrant labor, especially in the tourism industry. While the Lodging Association and Labor Council both say there have been no known extraordinary raids on hotels, they are now again fair-game for immigration action.

“I don't think [President Trump] understands that the wealth in this country has been built on the backs of immigrants,” said Browning.