Man who walked away from San Diego County prisoner re-entry program captured

A man who walked away from a San Diego County prisoner re-entry program last week was captured Tuesday, authorities reported.

State park rangers took 29-year-old Justin M. Dake into custody without incident at Carlsbad State Beach at about 10:30 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was admitted to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa, and his case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges, the CDCR reported.

Dake disappeared from a Male Community Reentry Program center in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue in San Diego last Tuesday, the state agency reported.

He had been sentenced in Orange County in May 2017 to five years' incarceration for attempted second-degree murder, according to CDCR public affairs. Fifteen months later, he was sentenced in Kern County to seven more years for assault by prisoner with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The MCRP system allows eligible offenders to serve the end of their sentences in a community-based center that assists them in successfully transitioning out of prison.

The voluntary program links participants to rehabilitative services that provide help with employment, education, housing, family reunification, social support, substance-abuse disorders, and medical and mental-health care.