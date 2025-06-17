Here's how to protect your home from wildfires and save on insurance

Homeowners' insurance may be impossible to get in parts of California, due to wildfires, and, even if you’re lucky enough to have a policy, the premiums could burn a hole in your budget.

A program called Wildfire Prepared, however, may be able to help you get insurance or make it more affordable. There are two levels to the program: Base and Plus.

You may be able to qualify for the Base-level designation if you've undertaken some DIY projects, including:

Creating the 0-5 foot noncombustible zone

Maintaining 30 feet of defensible space

Upgrading vulnerable building features, including roofs, gutters and vents

The Plus designation, which builds on the Base level, is designed for ember defense and may require exterior renovations.

The Wildfire Prepared program is run by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, an independent nonprofit research organization funded by insurance companies.

After completing all the necessary updates, you'll need to send your application, a $125 fee and photos to the IBHS for review. Once it approves the photos, someone will inspect your home in person and do a final review of all documentation. Once approved, a certificate will be emailed to you.

“We’re not talking about creating bunkers and living in fireproof bunkers, we’re talking about reducing the risk,” Anne Cope, a structural engineer with IBHS, said. “The best way to make sure that you can have a meaningful and positive conversation with that insurance agent is to demonstrate that you have reduced the risk.”

Once you have a designation certificate, you’ll need to complete an annual review to keep it. And after three years, recertification is required.

The homes use research-based methods from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) to protect them from the dangers of of both flames and embers, according to KB Home, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

A Wildfire Prepared neighborhood under construction in Escondido

The very first Wildfire Prepared neighborhood is under construction in San Diego County. It’s being built on the northeast edge of Escondido, close to a lot of vegetation.

“This is a corridor right here, a wind corridor,” Steve Ruffner, KB Home’s regional general manager for San Diego and Orange counties, said while NBC 7 toured the community. "This is a high fire zone."

Ruffner said each of the 65 houses built in the Dixon Trail community will be certified.

“This is a metal fence,” Ruffner said as he knocked on the fireproof structure. "It will not burn."

Ruffner said he decided to add the fire-resiliency features to the project after seeing an IBHS presentation in Spring Valley recently. It showed two structures standing side-by-side being hit with wind and embers. The one built following the Wildfire Prepared standards remained intact. The other one burned and eventually collapsed. It’s an experiment that’s been replicated many times by the IBHS.

“That was shocking to me,” Ruffner said. “I thought, ‘Wow, with wildfire blowing fire against it, it didn't burn. That's something we got to look into and see what we can do.’ ”