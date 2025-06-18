Less homeless people are living in El Cajon than originally counted: San Diego Regional Task Force

The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness on Tuesday updated the number of homeless people within the city of El Cajon, after that city's mayor publicly criticized recent results from the annual Point-In- Time Count.

In a Tuesday news release, RTFH said the Jan. 30 count took place "and relied on a collaborative effort involving volunteers, government agencies and service providers throughout the region."

On May 23, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said that the count in the city was "inflated" and "inaccurate."

The results of that count -- a one-day snapshot of the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the region -- released earlier in May found a significant increase in the number of people without stable housing in the East County city.

The only city to post a significant gain in both percentage and number of unhoused people was El Cajon, where the number of unsheltered people alone increased from 283 to 344 -- a 21.6% increase.

"The county included individuals outside our city limits, counted people they themselves placed into El Cajon hotels through their ineffective hotel voucher program and tallied areas not even within our jurisdiction," said Wells, who is running for re-election.

"Our Homeless Outreach Team and volunteers on the ground found the numbers baffling -- and far higher than reality," he added. "We believe there was likely double-counting, inflated estimates, or miscounts by surveyors who never left their vehicles."

According to the RTFH, after a closer analysis of count locations, "it was determined that 24 individuals experiencing homelessness were in an area outside of El Cajon's city limits."

"Moving forward, to reflect this geographic area more accurately, the census tract designation will change from `El Cajon' to `El Cajon, including unincorporated communities,"' RTFH said.

"The city of El Cajon and RTFH remain committed to working together to improve data collection and messaging and fostering transparency, according to RTFH.

In an email, Wells told City News Service that he appreciated the task force working with El Cajon to clarify the numbers.

"It's clear to me that there are some flaws in the point-in-time count methodology and that this resulted in the numbers of homeless in El Cajon being overstated," Wells added.

The Regional Task Force's CEO said the Point-in-Time Count "is an imperfect tool, but it is a vital one in helping us understand the scope of homelessness across our region."

"While it's just one snapshot in time, the data informs how we plan, fund, and deliver services to those most in need," Tamera Kohler added. "We value our partnerships with cities like El Cajon, whose engagement and feedback help strengthen the interpretation and transparency of the count. Collaborative efforts like this make our entire regional response more effective."

El Cajon's city officials appreciated RTFH's "willingness to work closely with our staff to review the 2025 count and clarify key details," City Manager Graham Mitchell said in a joint statement.

"Accurate and reliable data is essential for understanding the challenges our community faces and for making informed decisions on how to respond," Mitchell said. "(RTFH's) responsiveness and openness to improving the process reinforce our shared commitment to addressing homelessness with integrity and accountability."

The annual countywide tally found the number of people experiencing homelessness dropped by 7%, and dropped by about 14% in the city of San Diego.

The data was collected in January during the 2025 Point-in-Time Count, when more than 1,700 volunteers, including site coordinators, trained outreach workers and county staff hit the streets to speak to those living without stable housing.

The volunteers found no fewer than 9,905 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county, down from 10,605 a year ago. This year's data includes 5,714 unsheltered San Diegans and 4,191 individuals in shelters and transitional housing.

"The data shows noteworthy reductions in several cities that saw their numbers fall due to a series of investments, partnerships, and utilization of best practices," a statement from the RTFH read.

Also down in numbers were Carlsbad by 15%, Encinitas by 12%, Oceanside and La Mesa by 9% and Chula Vista by 6%.

Last year's count found the number of homeless increased by an estimated 3% over the previous year, and the 2023 figures reported a 20% increase.

The number of homeless senior citizens -- who make up fully a third of those experiencing homelessness in the region -- increased by 5% over the year. Half of them became homeless for the first time. The oldest person found unsheltered was an 80-year-old white male. Last year, it was an 85-year-old Hispanic woman.

The number of people living in vehicles also saw an increase of 7%, while the number of homeless transitional age youth (18-24) declined by 22%.

The number of families living unsheltered dropped dramatically -- by 72% -- and the number of veterans in the same situation also dropped by double-digits -- 25%.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, safe sleeping and safe parking sites count as being unsheltered.

In the annual count, volunteers ask demographic questions of people they find experiencing homelessness. In 2024's report, they began the reporting of Hispanic ethnicity along with race for the first time.