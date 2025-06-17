Wildfires

Around 300 grazing goats help mitigate fire danger in Clairemont Mesa

SDG&E says the hardworking goats play a crucial role in creating fire breaks around electric infrastructure by safely and efficiently clearing vegetation that could potentially fuel wildfires.

By Nicole Gomez

NBC Universal, Inc.

You've heard it a million times: clear vegetation around your home during wildfire season, but what if goats could do it for you? That's what SDG&E is doing in one Clairemont Mesa neighborhood.

SDG&E's wildfire mitigation program started in 2021. They use about 600 goats, four herds of 150 each, to graze the non-native brush that grows along the corridors of transmission towers.

Goats are working hard to clear the vegetation in Clairemont Mesa on June 17, 2025.

"Not only is it a monetary benefit, but we don't have to put out so many crews. These guys are uniquely set up, they have four stomachs, they graze 24/7, there's no herbicides, so there is not a harmful impact to the environment," said Roland Franklin with SDG&E.

SDG&E says the program gets bigger each year and the utility company is always looking for new areas to put them to work.

